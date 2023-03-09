Vanderbilt Mens Golf Conquers Cabo – The Vanderbilt Hustler

The Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Team continued its spring season at Cabo Collegiate at the par-71 Twin Dolphin Club in Mexico March 5-7. Vanderbilt won the 54-hole event with a score of -18, outpacing the rest of the competition and successfully defending their title.

The win was the Commodores’ third of the spring semester and fifth of the entire season, led by second-placed amateur student world No. 1 Gordon Sargent. The win marked the first time in program history that the team had won five tournaments in a single season.

No @VandyMGolf team had never won five tournaments in a single season in program history. That changed on Tuesday.#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/MRiDWHOhwS — Vanderbilt Men’s Golf (@VandyMGolf) March 7, 2023

Wells Williams, the lone freshman in the starting lineup, won the individual title with a -10 score over three days, highlighted by an impressive bogey-free 65 in his second round. Head coach Scott Limbaughs’ decision to stick with the freshman, it was only Williams’ third start of the spring season, has clearly paid off.

After a fairly unremarkable and even first round with three bogeys and three birdies, Williams attacked the pins in the second and third rounds, leading to her first-ever collegiate victory. Williams’ play was reminiscent of freshman Gordon Sargent, cool, calm, and collected, despite being one of the youngest players on the field.

Surrounded by incredibly strong competition, Williams rose to the challenge and conquered Cabo, showing that he too can be the next Vanderbilt freshman to take college golf by storm. Williams appeared to have lost the tournament on the first nine holes of the third round as Matthew Riedel surged to -10, but Williams’ consistent golf (and Riedels’ mistakes) carried him to victory with three birdies and six go on his back nine.

Obviously, so happy for Wells to get his first collegiate victory. He’s played tremendously this week and he continues to take steps to show he belongs in that scene, Limbaugh said. Doing just four bogeys for the week there is truly remarkable.

Senior Matthew Riedel shot -4, tying him for 5th.

Riedel had a promising start to the tournament, going 3-under 68 with four birdies and a bogey on day one. As he struggled on the front nine of his second round, he shot a staggering -4 on the back nine to take a share of the lead at -6 with Wells Williams after day two. He then shot -4 on his front nine in round three, giving Williams a run for his money.

It looked like Riedels’ tournament was winning through the front nine in the third round before a tough back nine (+6) allowed Williams to take a decisive lead. While Riedel may not have won this tournament, it’s a positive indicator of what’s to come for his senior season.

Matthew had another great week and it’s exciting to see his continued growth. said Limbaugh. He had a tough finish today but he will use it to make it better and we couldn’t believe in him any more than we do.

Since being named to the Haskins Awards Watch List last fall, Sargent has continued to prove his worth as a stellar player. Sargent is often the player to beat in collegiate tournaments. Sargent excelled in Cabo, birding 15 times and averaging 4.33 on par-5s and 4.03 on par-4s, an indicator of his consistent and intelligent golf. He finished the tournament with a score of -3 and a 7th place.

Sargent had an excellent score of 69 in the first round, which he followed up with a 70 on day two. However, three atypical double bogeys over the three laps hurt Sargent.

Fifth-year senior Reid Davenport also showed flashes of greatness. While that wasn’t enough to put him firmly in the top 10, Davenport still gave three impressive rounds of golf. He shot +2 overall, putting him in a tie for 15th place.

Davenport struggled in the first round with two expensive double bogeys, which took him to five of 16 holes. However, an eagle on his 17th hole brings him down to +3. With a good game on day two, shooting 70 and a solid third day, shooting 71, he showed why he can be a solid role player for the Commodores.

While this may not have been junior Cole Sherwoods’ strongest tournament, shooting +6 and tied for 35th, we know what he’s capable of. But even with a triple bogey and two double bogeys in his three laps, he still managed to shoot a solid score.

Finally, Jackson Van Paris competed individually for this tournament, shooting +4 and finishing tied for 23rd. Van Paris was eliminated from the starting rotation for the week, but he could return after this weekend’s strong showing. He continues to excel in the game and his 4.67 par-5 average indicates he is attacking scoring holes.

Winning this tournament was no small feat. According to Golfstats national rankings, 10 of the top 25 teams participated in the event, including the top four teams in the nation (#1 Vanderbilt, #2 Texas Tech, #3 Arizona St and #4 Stanford). The Twin Dolphin Club golf course also played extremely difficult, averaging 73.96 (on a par-71 course), which makes the Commodores’ win all the more impressive.

Vanderbilt has been unstoppable lately, more than earning its place as the undisputed No. 1 college golf program in the nation. Still, the Commodores aren’t done yet, as they still have plenty of golf to play and more winning opportunities to come.

Commodores will win an individual title in 2022-23. Guillaume Moll

Gordon Sargent

Matthew Riedel

Wells Williams#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/CfMnR96LJG — Vanderbilt Men’s Golf (@VandyMGolf) March 7, 2023

Although we missed a low round shot today, I’m pleased with how we handled the day, Limbaugh said. It was a good and tough setup this week and I think our guys responded well to the challenge.

Vanderbilt will then travel to Eatenton, Georgia to compete in the Linger Longer Invitational from March 19-21.