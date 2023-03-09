What happened to the designer men’s market?

The market for men’s brands is preparing for a wave of closures. It was recently confirmed thatWoodhouse Clothing would close its doorsafter nearly 50 years, alongside its discount designer site, Brown Bag. Both owned by parent group Clothingsites, Woodhouse was a menswear mainstay of the 1980s and 1990s.

Launched by Philip Start in 1975, Woodhouse was at the heart of the explosion of branded and designer jeans during this period. Famous on the King’s Road in Chelsea, she brought big names to status-hungry young men from these easily recognizable designer labels.

Acquired by the Clothingsites Group in 2009, it continued to sell high-end brands such as Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren and Lyle & Scott online, but announced a closure of the sale. Based in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, the latest financial data released for 2021 saw the company break even with revenue of 12.3 million.

Times are getting tougher for the designer men’s market. Where a teenager in the 1990s would have spent his first salary on a pair of Armani jeans, his equivalent today is buying the latest pair of sneakers or a trendy sportswear item. Fashion has also gone up a notch with prices to match. A young man buying a designer Lacoste polo shirt in the 1990s today, his equivalent will spend a month’s salary and aspire to own brands like Valentino and Balenciaga.

While men’s brand stores have continued to serve their original customers, many of whom are now in their 40s and 50s, they have not kept pace with younger generations. The brand offering is not directional or niche enough for the new wave of younger, savvy menswear consumers. This has resulted in the popularity and expansion of big chains like Flannels and USC, bringing higher fashion to the UK high streets and offering wider ranges with more labels to cater to a wider range of tastes. . Fashion for Instagram rather than advertising.

In December 2022, the two main UK groups in the branded menswear market, JD Sports and Frasers Group, agreed to sell a multitude of retailer and brand names, it was said there were 15 at the time. Last month JD Sports completed the sale of five brands to Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group – Tessuti (including Xile), Scotts, Choice, Giulio and Cricket. Many recent acquisition websites have since become holding pages and a number of layoffs and closures are expected as part of the transfer to a new parent company. Some Choice stores were already being rebranded as Giulio, with a site in Westfield Stratford waiting behind its brand new picket fence.

It makes sense for large groups to simplify their private label mixes if they are all selling the same things. JD Sports has since announced the closure of its Wellgosh channel. After 35 years serving the men of Leicester, his three stores are set to close and the one in Leicester is converted to JD owned by Size? store. JD Manchester property Oi Polloi is also rumored to be closed and turned into another JD Fascia.

Similarly, when Frasers Group bought Middlesbrough’s designer department store Psyche in 2020, it was then re-opened in 2022 as one of the first Frasers, the new format for the House of Fraser chain.

Times are tough across the board. Almost three-quarters (73%) of UK consumers plan to reduce their retail spending. According to VoucherCodes in its 2023 Spend and Save report, fashion sales in the UK will fall 6.5% year-on-year, with 50% of consumers saying they plan to cut back on spending on clothes all year round. Online sales have also continued to contract since the peak of the pandemic, in January 2023, they were down 2.2% year on year.

There is a worrying lack of growth in the men’s market as a whole. According to Globaldata, the UK (UK) menswear market size was 11.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 1% during 2022-2026. Add inflation and other costs, and the market goes down.

Many of these retailers are having to absorb higher costs and many of the brands they sell are moving away from wholesale and towards DTC, whether in physical capacity or online.

For example, Ralph Lauren recently announced plans to open 250 stores through 2025. The brand recently opened a neighborhood store in the new Battersea Power Station, a location that puts it in direct competition with brands such as GANT and Lacoste. Brands want to control their point of sale and stand out in the eyes of the consumer.

You could say that many of these branded menswear retailers were past their sell-by date. Having started in the 1970s and 1980s, they have not evolved over time.

While the old branded menswear shopper is happy with a perfectly placed monogram or slogan or two, the new shopper wants something more bang for his buck. It’s too shocking to put the two together.

These stores once offered advice and services, as well as an introduction to brands. The new generation of male consumers already knows what they want from social media or the internet. These retailers were born when you had to wear proper leather pants and shoes to enter anywhere after 11 p.m. This all sounds like ancient history now.