And the prize goes to: sustainable fashion on demand





On-demand digital production technology is already solving inventory challenges for creators, brands and distributors around the world.

Don Whaley, Vice President North America at Kornit Digital

It has become all too common for celebrities who attend award shows to wear a ribbon or lapel pin to signify their dedication to a cause dear to them: cancer research, peaceful conflict resolution, the human rights, etc When the world is watching, many take the opportunity to show solidarity. But what if their attire itself reflects a commitment to a worthwhile cause? It’s the mindset that drives organizations such as RCGD Global and its Red Carpet Green Dress™ initiative, which promotes eco-consciousness in global fashion design and production. With the support of celebrities walking the “red carpet” each awards season, the initiative partners with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to shine a light on the cause of making fashion more sustainable. Celebrities may have the platform to model sustainably made clothing for the world, but making sustainable clothing accessible – or the norm, the expectation – for consumers around the world is the real goal, and one that can to be closer than many, even in the fashion industry. realize. Reconciling the world of fashion with demand Keep reading this story and get 24/7 access to Ink World for FREE Ink World magazine has tracked the growth of the ink industry and its related industries through years of change, technology, evolution, consolidation and market development. No other magazine has been around for so long or covered so much of the global printing ink market. This website is dedicated to providing in-depth industry coverage and breaking news. FREE SUBSCRIPTION

Already subscribed? Login

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inkworldmagazine.com/contents/view_online-exclusives/2023-03-08/and-the-award-goes-to-sustainable-fashion-on-demand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos