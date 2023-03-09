Lynn Fashion Showcase dazzles for its 20th year





Now in its 20th year, the 2023 Lynn Fashion Showcase did not disappoint, as Lynn University students worked together to produce a highly professional, fashion-forward show. Known for its learning-by-doing educational approach, the Lynns College of Business and Management, Fashion and Retail Program and the College of Communication and Design collaborate on this stylish annual event. As stated in the program, the colleges offer students cutting-edge programs, creating synergies inspired by studies in entrepreneurship, creativity, technology, innovation, and at the same time, help lay a solid foundation in business and communication. Dr. Katrina Carter-Tellison, Vice President of Academic Affairs, shared that, The overall planning process for the Lynn Fashion Showcase is 6-8 months and the most intense period of this student-led project is 4 to 8 weeks before showing it. To say it’s quite a production is an understatement. The entire second floor of the library has been transformed into a world-class runway lined with reserved seating. I expected the queen of the fashion industry, Anna Wintour, to turn up at any moment looking for the next great designer, editor, stylist, communications director, photographer or merchandiser. I also can’t fail to mention the Eugene M. and Christine E. Lynn Library entry. The exterior featured fashion NFTs, the cutting-edge application of non-fungible tokens, abstract looking butterflies symbolizing the theme of this year’s showcase The evolution of expression and the chosen black and white color scheme . The overall aesthetic was breathtaking. As the hall filled with eager guests and the lights went down, it was showtime with a warm welcome from Dr. RT Good, Dean and Professor of the College of Business and Management. The Lynn Fashion Showcase is one of many ways Lynn students majoring in Fashion and Retail take on a real-world challenge by presenting a fashion retail theme and producing a live production for demonstrate their execution skills. We are proud of our students and what they can do. The Lynn Fashion Showcase helps demonstrate to themselves and others that they can do the job, Dr. Good said. This year’s curated designer was ENaiyah Frazier, a Lynn University alumna who later studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Frazier has already started to make a name for himself in the fashion industry with his innovative and sustainable approach to denim design. Her collection inspired by Kintsugi, the Japanese art of piecing together broken pieces of pottery with gold to embrace flaws and imperfections, was a beautiful fashion show debut. A total of nine different collections were presented by designers, boutique owners and fashion design students at Miami-Dade College. Each collection was perfectly paired with music that encapsulated the specific vibes of the looks. Sometimes the audience and the models were ready to dance. The musical selection once again testified to the overall quality of the Fashion Showcase’s production. Congratulations to all the students and faculty who worked together on an impressive display of professionalism, innovation, collaboration and artistic expression. And, just like in the real world, the team is already discussing next year’s Lynn Fashion Showcase. With the popularity of the events and the long waiting list, one of the main areas of interest according to Dr Carter-Tellison will be to increase capacity so that more guests have the opportunity to see first hand the talent that is emerging here in Boca Raton. To learn more about Olivia Hollaus, Click here.

