Fashion news: Adidas may set fire to Yeezy gear rather than sell it

Ever since the Chuck Taylor became one of the most famous shoes in history, celebrity sneaker offerings have been an important part of the industry. Of course, for every Michael Jordan empire, there’s a Michael Vick disaster. And for every Kobe Bryant success, there’s a Kyrie Irving failure that rocks the world of fashion news. This puts shoe brands at risk of leapfrogging celebrities, having to rely on their consistency and continued relevance, a lesson Adidas learned the hard way with Kanye West’s Yeezy line, as they risk lose $500 million in unsold product and $2 billion in annual revenue, according to The Washington Post.
Kanye West, or Ye as he is now legally called, is no stranger to controversy. More recently, the rapper has become the face of responsibility for celebrities who say things the rest of the world knows to be inappropriate, outdated or downright hateful. After an appearance in a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt alongside conservative pundit Candace Owens and a series of anti-Semitic remarks, Adidas has elected end their working relationship with Kanye West. The company is left with just one line of Yeezy shoes that typically gross nearly $2 billion a year. Of course, no matter the size of your business, such significant success is bound to cause financial problems.
Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and Gap have also distanced themselves from Kanye West, although many of his other business partnerships have not had the same dilemma as Adidas.
Adidas’ Yeezy problem
The iconic shoe company is faced with the problem of having $500 million in production costs it doesn’t know what to do with. There are only a few options, and none of them are good. They can continue to sell the product at a discount, resulting in a minor financial impact but a bigger PR issue. The public is not often a fan of companies that continue to profit from names that have been dishonored in the public eye. They can throw the product away, but burning it or filling landfills brings with it an environmental ethic that cannot be ignored. They can donate them to developing countries or disaster relief, which gives them a bit of PR to make up for the bad PR of not acting soon enough. Or they can sell them in overseas markets that aren’t as unhappy with Kanye West’s situation, which has the same outcome as the first option. There is no big way out of this situation for Adidas or the Yeezy line.
As it stands, the company reported an operating loss of $763 million in the fourth quarter. For 2023, Adidas forecast a full-year operating loss of 700 million euros and called 2023 a year of transition.
What did Kanye West say about Adidas?
Kanye West and Adidas may have a long-standing working relationship that dates back to before he fell from grace, but their beef also goes back. West called out the company for blatantly copying its work as early as last May when the brand released Adilette 22 sandals that looked like Yeezy slides. He accused the brand of trying to exclude him from creative planning for the line and of developing or expanding his brand without his approval.
ByPeople, West wrote the following in a deleted Instagram post:“The fact [Adidas] to feel that they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild,” he said of the brand. I really care about building something that changes the world and something that I can leave to my kids. They tried to buy me out for a billion dollars [USD]. My royalties next year are 500 million dollars [USD] only.”
With the likes of Kanye West and Kyrie Irving seemingly having public meltdowns, forcing their respective brands to rethink their partnerships, we could see real-time change in the industry. Social media and the new culture of holding celebrities accountable for their actions makes risking everything on these personalities something that many brands and companies may not be able to do. For Adidas, they learned a $2 billion lesson that the rest of the industry should capitalize on.
