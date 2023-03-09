Saudi film AlUla forges ties with the fashion industry





Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Film, the entity seeking to attract international productions to a vast area of ​​desert and giant rocks that is home to an ancient city, is forging ties with the fashion world. The film commission for the northwestern strip of Saudi Arabia roughly the size of Belgium, which also includes a lush oasis and vast sandstone canyons, is launching an initiative called AlUla Creates involving the use of an environmentally friendly studio and the possibility of drawing on development funds for projects by female directors at the crossroads of cinema and fashion. AlUla Creates has teamed up with the British Fashion Council and Saudi actress Mia Al Zahrani (“The Perfect Candidate”); British filmmaker and creative director Alec Maxwell – founder of the digital platform Kloss Films which counts Bulgari, Stella McCartney and Carolina Herrera among his clients –; and models Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova as “ambassadors” to promote the platform, according to a statement. “Alula Creates provides a platform to support female fashion and film founders, to share creative processes and access platforms to build international audiences that foster cultural exchange through a female lens,” said British Fashion Council CEO Caroline Rush in the statement. Charlene Deleon-Jones, Executive Director of Film AlUla, commented: “More than 70% of the population in Saudi Arabia is under the age of 30, with the fastest growing cinema audience in the world. There’s a buzz around the screen industry in homes, schools, and meeting rooms. Spending time in the beautiful landscape of AlUla, the streets of Jeddah or the houses of Riyadh, it is impossible not to notice the fashion, artistry, warmth, dynamism and intellect of this generation. AlUla Creates is part of this board, providing opportunities for creative development and collaborations across industries and borders. Hollywood productions filming at AlUla include Gerard Butler’s upcoming action thriller “Kandahar,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

