Hybrid Smartwatches for Men – Times of India (March 2023)
Here is a list of some of the best hybrid smartwatches for men:
Fossil Men’s Hybrid Smartwatch
This analog-designed smartwatch from Fossil is worth exploring. The beautiful watch comes with a steel bezel paired with an all-black dial and a black silicone strap. The handsome branded hybrid watch for men comes with a quartz movement system as well as a smart digital dial built into the design in smaller dials. The watch can track your heart rate, count steps, and integrate with your smartphone to receive messages and other notifications. The watch provides you with design and style along with smart functions, making it a great watch to own for everyday use and can also be easily paired with formal and ethnic outfits.
Casio G-Shock G-Squad Athleisure Series Men’s Smartwatch
The perfect watch for the outdoor athlete. This Casio smartwatch comes with an integrated platform that is perfect for monitoring health and outdoor activities. The watch is sleek and looks like any other G-shock watch, making it perfect for everyday wear. The additional smart features will help you monitor and map your daily sports activities with more ease than before. The watch can be paired with the G-shock MOVE app and it will track your workout and easily store workout data and history.
Emporio Armani Matteo Digital Black Dial Mens Watch
This sleek hybrid smartwatch from Emporio Armani comes with an integrated smart dial that can be paired with Android and iOS phones. The watch looks sleek and stylish like any other Emporio Armani watch while also being able to help track heart rate, messages, phone alerts and more. The watch also comes with a built-in GPS tracker which helps with navigation and other activities. The sleek watch is perfect for anyone who wants an upgraded design with a smartwatch interface. This is a must-have luxury hybrid smartwatch.
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch
This sleek looking hybrid smartwatch from Fossil comes in a beautiful gray metallic body and chain strap design which looks very stylish. The smart built-in dial has all the features of a smartwatch, but the integration of smart technology with a timeless analog design makes it a must-have for every man. The watch comes in multiple colors with different styles of watch straps, giving you a wide variety of options to explore. The hybrid smartwatch is integrated with the Google Assistant and also has a built-in speaker, making it a very convenient watch to own.
Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch
This hybrid smartwatch from Garmin comes in a timeless analog watch design with seamlessly integrated smartwatch functions. The minimalist looking watch comes with a simple watch face and strap which can quickly be transformed into a smartwatch by touching the face which is also the screen. Designed for luxury, this luxury men’s watch will not only be the perfect addition to your watch collection, but also a stylish way to accessorize without losing the functionality of smartwatches.
Amazfit T-Rex 2 Premium Multisport GPS Sports Watch
This hybrid sports watch from Amazfit is a premium hybrid smartwatch for men. The hybrid smartwatch comes with an analog-style dial integrated with an LED-style digital display that has multiple features. The watch can easily track your medical stats, and its sporty, rugged design is perfect for outdoor activities and more. The watch comes with over 150 sport modes that make it easy to customize to suit your choice of activities. The practical smartwatch is perfect for travel and more as it is waterproof, sturdy and perfect for everyday use as well.
Are you a connoisseur of classic watches?
French Connection L19 Series Unisex Smartwatch
The future is really here. For an analog watch, turning its dial into a touchscreen smartwatch is nothing short of a dream and this French Connection watch makes it achievable. The silver case with a silver watch strap paired with a black dial gives it a classic appeal. The watch performs many smart functions such as pulse and heart rate monitoring, step counting and a touch screen with microphone etc. This watch is also available in a budget range, which also makes it a great gift option.
Pebble Cosmos Endure smartwatch
A hybrid smartwatch with features that will give its price point great value for money. The smartwatch comes in a classic design and style with multiple mini dials on the display where each has an integration of smart features. The Fancy Watch gives you access to a full health suit, making it a great way to track your vitals. The watch can also be connected to your smartphone and comes with additional features such as over 120 sports features that you can access. A great gift option too.
Smartwatch Vibez by Lifelong Urbane
A hybrid smartwatch with a leather strap will really steal the show. This budget-friendly hybrid smartwatch features a classic design that will match any outfit, from formal to casual, making it a great choice for everyday watches. This hybrid smartwatch will become a staple in your everyday wardrobe, making it perfect for the office, college, travel and more. The watch comes with a built-in blood oxygen tracker, more than 8 sports modes, a battery life of up to 7 days after a full charge, and many other benefits.
Can’t find what you’re looking for? Explore the full range of hybrid smartwatches here and choose the one you like the most.
Hybrid smartwatch: FAQ
- What are hybrid smartwatches?
Analog watches with smart features are called hybrid smartwatches. These watches look like sleek analog and chronograph watches, but have smart dials that can record steps, detect your heart rate/pulse and more.
- What is the difference between a smartwatch and a hybrid smartwatch?
The biggest difference between the two is the design. Hybrid smartwatches come in the form of attractive analog watches and the screen is not designed to be bright unlike smartwatches which have backlit screens and come in very tech sharp designs.
- How long do hybrid watches last?
Hybrid watches are supposed to have a very long battery life which can even go up to 6 months. Most hybrid smartwatches usually run on batteries and not daily USB charging, while some also come with a charging option. So a battery can last between 3 and 6 months, then changing the battery is all you have to do.
