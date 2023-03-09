A “non-sexy” system for greening fashion that actually works

For all the attention it can attract, when a brand releases a line of clothing made of ever more unusual and allegedly eco-responsible materials such as seaweed flakes, grape leather Or spoiled milkthe actual environmental benefits are likely to be small.

According to Lewis Perkins, president of the Apparel Impact Institute. Where is the long-term systematic improvement?

Perkins argues that rather than using new materials or promoting one-off campaigns, the best way to decarbonise the fashion industry and make it more sustainable is a system-wide approach – largely using unsexy and proven techniques.

When the San Francisco-based Apparel Impact Institute launched in late 2017, it pledged to provide just that.

The institute believes that existing solutions – such as phasing out the use of coal, maximizing energy efficiency, increasing the use of low carbon fibers such as recycled polyester and switching manufacturing to renewable electricity – can cut industry emissions by 1.2 gigatonnes, the equivalent of taking 200 million cars off the road.

According to a joint report by the institute and not for profit fashion for goodaggressively accelerating the implementation of currently existing solutions could enable the fashion industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal in accordance with the Paris Agreement. We can scale these proven solutions, says Perkins.

Transformative change is needed to $2.5 trillion fashion industry: it produces 10 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, and textile production is responsible for 1.2 billion tons emissions per year. Clothing production creates one-fifth of global wastewater And 92 million tons of textile waste per year.

It’s clearly one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, says Teresa Domenech Aparisi, Associate Professor of Industrial Ecology and Circular Economy at University College London. And that produces huge amounts of surplus and waste.

Yet, while the focus has been on the role of consumers in producing this waste, the Apparel Impact Institute instead focuses on the supply side. According to the World Resources Institute, 96 percent of a brand’s carbon footprint are Scope 3 Emissionsor in other words, the manufacturing supply chain.

The Apparel Impact Institute brings together the efforts of brands, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to help identify and develop solutions that work, in a way that reverses the previous trend of individual, siled efforts. Where there is an overlap in production, rather than one brand individually asking a company for thermal heat technology, we can have a strategic process working together, Perkins says.

Apirisi, who made analyzes of the carbon footprint of clothing, agrees with the need for system-wide change. It definitely needs to be collaborative across the industry, she says. It’s not enough for a manufacturer to change part of their collection to recycled cotton if you don’t make sure there is good cotton recycling at the end.



This collaborative approach appears to be having some success. In 2021, the institute work with 27 brands and 295 installations, spanning India, Italy, South Korea and the United States, reducing 316,451 tonnes of emissions and saving 2,903,575 cubic meters of water. Although figures for 2022 have yet to be released, Perkins says there has been a significant increase in savings.

However, tricky obstacles lie ahead. Just over half of the industry’s manufacturing emissions come from thermal energy, which is often needed for dyeing and finishing materials, but relies almost entirely on coal and gas.

We don’t have a simple solution for that yet, says Perkins.

Yet the Apparel Impact Institute also sees room for innovation. He estimates that emissions could be reduced by a gigatonne through the use of more tools such as bio-based materials, plant-based leather and increased textile recycling.

In January, he issued a call for proposals for a $250 million project Fashion Climate Fund — raised by industry and philanthropic donors — for solutions that could be part of the Portfolio of climate solutions, a registry of cutting-edge, scientifically proven technologies for issues such as thermal heat, concentrated solar power, and modular hydrogen. To date, we have not placed any risky bets, says Perkins. But we are reviewing our risk appetite. But ultimately, any projects we support will need to verify the claims made.

But as the fashion industry improves itself through forms of self-regulation, some argue that national and transnational policy is needed to fundamentally change the way these companies operate.

A report published in January by Zero Waste Europe, an advocacy group, concluded that the current pattern of fast fashion, collections and seasonal trends is one of the main drivers of overconsumption, resource depletion and the social exploitation.

We can’t just make products greener, we need to tackle those business models that rely on aggressive marketing and vast overconsumption, says Theresa Mrsen, policy manager at Zero Waste Europe.

The scale of overproduction is enormous. Globally, it is estimated 92 million tonnes of textile waste is created every year. By 2030, the amount of clothes we throw away is expected to reach 134 million tons and then 160 million tonnes in 2050.

This has been exacerbated by fast fashion, says Apirisi. Many selections and garments are released continuously, with large volumes of poor quality textiles.

At the same time, the creation of waste, which often ends up in developing countries, is heavily skewed in favor of wealthier countries. the average american throws around 37 kilos of clothes every year. And around 85% of all textiles thrown away in the United States are either dumped or burned. Many end up abroad, illegally.

The use of land and water to produce these garments mostly occurs outside of the northern hemisphere, Mrsen says. But most fashion products are consumed in northern countries. They are worn a few times and then end up in landfill on the other side of the world.

Mrsen says there have been some interesting political developments, such as the European Union Strategy for sustainable textiles, based on eco-design rules. From 2025, textile recycling will also be OBLIGATORY in the EU. But these policies are limited in what they can achieve. We have to change the whole way of thinking of the company, she says. We have to think about sufficiency. It is better to increase the quality of clothing.

This is a point recognized by the Apparel Impact Institute, which calls for extending the useful life of garments, re-commerce, increasing rentals, improving material efficiency and reducing overproduction. in its goals.

However, glimmers of hope already exist in this regard for the fashion industry, which can no longer dress up the naked truth of its carbon footprint. The French company LOOMwhose motto is less but better, does not advertise or have seasonal collections, and rejects prices (like $9.99) that encourage over-consumption.

We need to make sure the industry follows in those footsteps, says Mrsen. Because if we don’t, the world is really bad.