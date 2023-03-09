5 Beauty Trends From Fashion Week Fall 2023





(Source, left: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; middle: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images; right: Louis Vuitton) There were some theatrical, even fantastical, hairstyles and makeup on the Fall 2023 runways. This season’s shows that adopted a Thom Browne storybook narrative The little Prince inspired presentation and that of Rodarte Gothic Fairies Collection for example, delved into their themes, with behind-the-scenes teams creating striking beauty looks. Still, for the most part, the beauty direction aligned with the mainstream fashion messages of the fall 2023 season, with looks that could be considered classic, understated, and sometimes a bit undone. There were very achievable hairstyles, from curly bangs to sleek buns, while bolder elements like eyeliner under the eyes and statement lashes were often paired with no-makeup makeup. Ahead, five intriguing beauty trends you’ll see everywhere this year. curly bangs Time to get textured: wavy bangs and curly bangs were ubiquitous on the runways this season, especially when paired with a shorter cut. Not sure if you’re ready for a long-term commitment? At the Dries Van Noten show, hairstylist Sam McKnight extensions used and a curling iron to create faux bangs for the models. Extra long eyelashes Remember the surreal eyelashes last season at Prada? This season’s models at the climax of Milan Fashion Week sported an updated version, with long, full sets of white and pastel lashes. Equally lengthy falsifications adorned other fall shows, sometimes paired with bleached or lightened brows for added impact. In Dries Van Noten, Vivetta and Marni, the elongated lashes were spiky and sparse. The key to getting that dramatic look in addition to investing in super strong lash glue is to keep the rest of your makeup simple, i.e. bare lips and no eyeliner. Sleek, low buns There were no frills, and very few frills, when it came to the minimalist, low chignons spotted on the runways of Tod’s, Julien Macdonald, Jason Wu and more. Slightly more elaborate, attached styles were featured at runways like Balmain and Carolina Herrera, but the front-facing look was all the same: slicked back, slightly shiny, and not a hair out of place. ribbon bows Think beyond the pressed flowers And stickers in past seasons, a few hairstylists and makeup artists tied delicate ribbon bows on their hair, faces, and even nails during fashion week. It was a niche trend, with the most prominent examples appearing at Sandy Liang in New York and Simone Rocha in London, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see the charming, DIY-friendly look replicated in plenty of beauty editorials across the country. course of months. before. Effects under the eyes A look that seemed new and fun but wasn’t quite everywhere yet? Fluid eyeliner and embellishments that highlight the under-eye area. At Valentino, black liner was draped over the temples of some models, while at Victoria Beckham, makeup artist Fara Homidi drew wide, luminous lines under the eyes using pencil-like eyeshadow . And makeup artist Pat McGrath fixed a row of reflective squares under some models’ eyes at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, for dazzling effect. Truc Nguyen is a Toronto-based writer, editor and stylist. Follow her on @trucnguyen.

