Phi Delta Epsilon Raises Over $3,100 at Annual Anatomy Fashion Show – Kentucky Kernel





Students pose for a photo during the annual Phi Delta Epsilons Anatomical Fashion Show on Sunday, March 6, 2023 at the Signature Club of Lansdowne in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo courtesy of Grant Carlsen.

Phi Delta Epsilon held their annual Anatomy Fashion Show at the Signature Club at Lansdowne on Sunday, March 6 from 3-5 p.m. All proceeds went to Childrens Miracle Network hospitals. The models wore designs that all depicted hand-painted images of the body, such as the stomach and intestines, the circulatory system, and what the body looks like through an animal scan. PhiDE is an international medical fraternity for aspiring doctors. Their motto is Facta Non Verba: Deeds, Not Words. Olivia Thornsbury, a second-year student in the UK on the pre-vocational biology route and a minor in Appalachian studies, painted the endocrine system on Parker Presley, one of more than 30 models. I’m honestly amazed at how many more models we’ve had this year. I also painted last year and this new class we had in PhiDE, I don’t know, I think we’ve just been rejuvenated,” Thornsbury said. Thornsbury and Connor Stuart, a British sophomore majoring in neuroscience and biology with a minor in Spanish, both painted designs for the show again this year. I painted Warren Van Nort and it was supposed to be heartburn in space – so his heart is a supernova, I think it turned out well, Stuart said. Not only is the fashion show a fundraiser, but it also provides an opportunity for members to take a break from their busy classes and spend time with each other. Maddie Anderson, a British freshman majoring in neuroscience and minoring in biology, is part of NeuroCATS and was modeled on this year’s show. I think it went really well, it was really fun, it was a really fun experience, like getting together and doing the paint shop and then coming in and doing the show obviously, but also doing it for an event charity so it was just awesome. Ty Wheeler, a guest of one of the fraternity members, enjoyed his first time on the show. You know when I think of PhiDE I think of doctors and people coming into the medical field and there’s a lot of artists that are actually very talented and that’s just something that I don’t have not really thought to do, Wheeler said. The event was a success raising funds through mocktails, t-shirts, tickets to the show and embedded voting this year. Phi Delta Epsilons President Ben Robinson said he looks forward to next year’s show and hopes to grow the event and the funds they raise more and more every year. Today has been fantastic. I’m really proud of everyone’s hard work, especially our VP of Finance, Olivia Dodge, Robinson said. We raised an approximate total of $3,100 and I’m incredibly proud of everyone.

