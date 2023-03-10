Fashion
Chrishell Stause channels Marilyn Monroe in a plunging white dress
Chrishell Stause enjoys a “girls trip” with her Selling Sunset co-stars in the tropical paradise of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Specifically, the 41-year-old hottie was joined by her BFF Emma Hernan on the tropical abode, which she documented on her Instagram from flight to landing on Wednesday.
In her late-night post, Stauses slipped into a plunging white dress and performed a catwalk-like presentation as she seemingly walked past the hotel pool.
Adding to her Marilyn Monroe vibes, she donned open-toe gold heels and wore her voluminous golden hair in a half-up, half-down style.
Earlier today, Stause shared a video of hairstylist Braley Leake showing how the ponytail hack “creates instant volume” by creating a small ponytail just above the main one.
He then twists the small ponytail a few times before pulling it through the gap between the two ponytails.
In the clips, Stause hails Leake, as well as makeup artist @kissebynichols and fashion label Meshki.
Stause and Hernan also shared a photo of the couple on their flight to Cabo, which sits on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.
“Love you so much, @chrishellstause,” Hernan wrote above the image of the two stars, as she flashed a beaming smile and a peace sign, alongside Stause, who again gave a thumbs up. hint of her cleavage, but this time in a plunging blue, purple and black ensemble.
The two ladies and shared a video of themselves having fun jumping up and down on their hotel beds, laughing and giggling.
‘Oooooh, Cago, Cabo, Cabo. Look at this view,” Hernan shouted excitedly, referring to the patio right outside the back door.
By the time Stause, who has been a cast member of Selling Sunset for all six seasons of the show, was all decked out in her Meshki dress, her girlfriend had slipped into her red dress for the evening festivities.
Showing their penchant for entertainment, the ladies shot a video of themselves doing a fashion reveal on Beyonc’s Alien Superstar front row.
“I’m too chic for this world – Forever I’m that girl – Feed on diamonds and pearls,” the former Destiny’s Child star could be heard singing, just as Stause made his dramatic appearance in the clip.
They then wrapped their arms around each other, seeming to laugh and play.
Showtime: The reality star could be heard being encouraged to do it for the camera
Earlier today, Stause shared a video of hairstylist Braley Leake showing how the ponytail hack "creates instant volume" by creating a small ponytail just above the main one.
Plus one: Specifically, the 41-year-old hottie was joined by her best friend Emma Hernan on the tropical abode, which she documented on her Instagram on Wednesday from flight to landing
Tropical getaway: It looks like the Selling Sunset stars arrived in Mexico on Wednesday
Showing their penchant for entertainment, the ladies shot a video of themselves doing a fashion reveal which was attached to the opening line of Beyonc’s Alien Superstar
Chic moves: “I’m too chic for this world – Forever I’m that girl – Feed on diamonds and pearls,” Beyonc could be heard singing, as the ladies struck poses in front of the mirror
Gal buddies: Stause and Hernan hugged after making their dramatic appearance
Extra touch: Stylist Bradley Leake showed the reality TV star how to do a so-called ponytail hack
Lovin’ it: Stause seemed to love her ponytail hack as her stylist gave her a step-by-step demonstration
Red Hearts: ‘Love you so much,’ Hernan wrote alongside a photo of her and Stause taking their flight to Mexico together on Wednesday
Girls trip: Hernan also shared a video of Selling Sunset teammates Amanza Smith and Chelsea Lazkani laughing during the flight to Mexico
Hernan also took to his Instagram page and shared a video of his Selling SunsetChelsea teammates Lazkani and Amanza Smith doing it during the flight to Mexico.
“Cabo 2023…oooooh,” the Boston, Massachusetts native could be heard applauding her girlfriends behind the camera.
Selling Sunset premiered on March 21, 2019 and has now run for five seasons.
The sixth season of the series is expected to air in early 2023.
