Clean sweep: Men’s and women’s tennis win 7-0 against. Coppin’s state





FARMVILLE, Va. Hot on the heels of a Norfolk State sweep on Tuesday, Longwood Men's and Women's Tennis hosted the Coppin State Eagles in Farmville today. Both Lancers teams won in dominant fashion, with each team earning a 7-0 victory.

Men’s No. 1: LWU Yoav Weinberg def. CSU Luka Markovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

No. 2: LWU Timeo Puech defeated. CSU Vansh Kapoor 6-0, 1-0 (retired)

No. 3: LWU Alexandre Uribe def. CSU Anas Haddou 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: LWU Louis Reis def. CSU Rishi Jalota 6-2, 6-0

No. 5: LWU Gary Huang def. CSU Ulugbek Abdurakhmanov 6-1, 6-3

No. 6: LWU Ryan Foster def. CSU Isaac Sanders 6-3, 6-1

Women’s No. 1: LWU Sophie Marchetta def. CSU Megan Etienne 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: LWU Karina Rizvanova def. CSU Mackenzie Jones 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: LWU Nina Hederich def. CSU Kenyange Kaounde 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: LWU Zoe Barton def. CSU Emperess Johnson 6-1 (retired)

No. 5: LWU Alexis Broderick won by default

No. 6: LWU Mahika Gupta won by default Double:

Men’s No. 1: CSU Kapoor/Markovic def. LWU Cagigas/King 6-2

No. 2: LWU Weinberg/Puech def. CSU Sanders/Abdurakhmonov 6-2

When. 3: LWU Huang/Uribe defeated. CSU Jalota/Markovic 7-6 (7-3)

Women’s At. 1: LWU Nurgazieva/Rizvanova def. CSU Etienne/Johnson 7-5

No. 2: LWU Saez/Hederich defeated. CSU Jones/Kaoundé 6-4

#3: LWU Czerny/Barton won by default HOW DID IT HAPPEN: While the score was perfect for Longwood’s men’s tennis, the first doubles matches were certainly not free. The duo of Guillermo Cagigas And Louis Reis dropped out of the opener followed by a victory of Yoav Weinberg and Timeo Puech at No. 2 to force a tiebreaker game at No. 3. It ended in a seventh-point tiebreaker, but Gary Huang And Alexandre Uribe held on to claim Longwood’s first point. Weinberg kicked things off for the Lancers with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 win at No. 1, and his second-set loss was Longwood’s only one that day. From now on, Longwood controlled the rest of the duel. Timeo Puech earned his decision after a 6-0 victory in the first set followed by a retirement in the second. Alexandre Uribe And Louis Reis conceded three combined points, leading to two wins at No. 3 and 4 for Longwood. The freshman pair of Gary Huang And Ryan Foster completed singles play for the Lancers, each picking up a win to solidify Longwood’s sweep. For Foster, it was his first-ever college game and his first win. On the women’s side, couples of Emma Nourgazieva / Karina Rizvanova And Maria Saez / Nina Hederich both won hard-fought victories, which paved the way for a Zoe Barton / Victoria Czerny default win to claim the double point. In singles, Longwood continued their dominance, dropping three runs in the four games they played. Sophie Marchetta opened at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory, setting the tone for the rest of the duel. Rizvanova completed a clean sweep at No. 2 followed by a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Hederich at No. 3. Zoe Barton picked up a 6-1 victory in the first set of their match and earned a victory thanks to their opponent retiring. Longwood picked up default wins at Nos. 5 and 6, and the Lancers’ second 7-0 win of the day was over. WHAT THEY SAID: “Both teams did a great job on the court today, played with good energy and supported each other well,” said Longwood director of tennis Adam Jackson. “It was great to see some new faces picking up wins as well and we will continue to build as we enter the conference schedule soon.” FOLLOWING: Men’s tennis will not resume action until next Thursday, March 16e at 2 p.m. against Radford to open conference play. The women’s team has a busy weekend ahead of them, as they host UNC Asheville on Saturday at 12 p.m. to open conference play and William & Mary on Sunday at 2 p.m. #GoWood

