Green is the New Black is always in style; The sold-out show returns after a 3-year hiatus

Designer and model Laura Stover walks down the catwalk before a sold-out crowd during the 11th Annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza on Friday, March 16, 2019 at Carbondale Rec Center.

The fashion industry isn’t exactly known for its sustainability, but Carbondales Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza changing that, step by step, as it presents its 12th fashion show from Thursday to Saturday.

It’s surprising how many popular and mainstream designers are slow to commit to sustainability, but it’s creeping into the fashion industry in a good way, said show director Amy Kimberly. Luckily for us, we have talented designers in this valley and state who are dedicated to recycling and repurposing their lines, and it’s exciting to see what they’re creating.

The sold-out fashion show at the Carbondale Rec Center features 49 models, 29 Colorado designers, 19 dancers and 11 additional performers. With over 600 tickets sold per night, proceeds benefit Carbondale Arts’ educational programs, which include free after-school arts lessons, curriculum-based arts education, youth scholarships, bilingual piano and the Rosybelle Mobile Maker mobile bus.

Kimberly saw the power of the track and how music and choreography can heighten emotion during her five years as executive director of the Telluride AIDS Benefit, which used a similar format to raise funds. Her goal of bringing a sustainable fashion show to Carbondale, in addition to showcasing creative designers, included raising awareness of Mother Earth by asking designers to meet sustainable requirements to use upcycled or upcycled materials or use sustainably generated fabrics, such as organic cotton, hemp, or recycled plastics.

We have a very strong contingent of designers who grew up with us, she said.

The first act of the 11th Annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza at Carbondale on Friday, March 16, 2019.

Not the least of them is Akomplice Clothing, started by brothers Mike and Patrick McCarney in Carbondale, who started with T-shirts and have since expanded to work in Los Angeles.

Each year they make efforts to be sustainable and they have made tremendous strides in becoming a more sustainable company, said Laura Stover, show stylist, projectionist and costume designer.

She will also showcase 10 of her durable pieces this year made from 40 disused tents she received from Steamboat.

When you’re starting out, one of the easiest things to do is go to a thrift store, take things apart and see how they’re made, she said. It’s hard to be 100% sustainable, especially when you have a very specific vision that you bring to life. I always try to find something sustainable or recycled. Sometimes you have to buy something new, and that’s OK. The most important thing with this show is that you’re making an effort to be sustainable, and you’re doing it more and more.

The organizers are delighted with the debut of Lilian Laras. The multimedia artist and costume designer often draws inspiration from her Mexican roots to create one-of-a-kind pieces and will lead a wearable art workshop at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center June 26-30.

Skye Barker Maa is another Front Range-based designer who makes beautiful high fashion in a sustainable way, Kimberly said. Ironic Dilemma Designs is another company that generates handbags and jewelry, in addition to clothing, from upcycled, upcycled, and natural materials. And Bespoke Fashion makes bespoke menswear.

They make beautiful, perfectly tailored clothes, Stover said. It’s hard for us to find durable men’s clothing.

A scene from the sold-out 11th annual Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza at Carbondale on Friday, March 16, 2019.

Besides the sustainable designs, what sets this fashion show from Carbondale apart is its production quality and the fact that it stood idle for three years during the pandemic. Organizers canceled the 2020 show on the night of the dress rehearsal. Now he returns with a twist on his Mirror theme, Mirror 2020.

Mirror, Mirror originally explored the themes of good and evil in fairy tales, but the show now revisits the story through the lens of the hero’s journey, where dark and light are part of us all.

The production combines upbeat music, aerials, hip-hop and other dances with catwalk models and interactive video projections in which, perhaps, a woman could dance with golden balls of light, while s venturing into an inspiring theme.

Because the show is so high quality and high caliber, we often hear, Wow, this is as good as anything I’ve seen in New York. The show itself takes you on a journey of viewing pleasure. It makes you think and it’s a lot of fun, Kimberly said. We leave the audience very open to take away their feelings and thoughts, and the audience definitely takes away more than just a show. That’s why we sell because people walk away feeling like they’ve experienced more than just a fashion show. In fact, when we talk about fashion show, we don’t think that does it justice because it seems a bit superficial. They leave with (the feeling that) good things are happening in the world and they want to do more about sustainability. They have the feeling of having seen something extremely moving. This is the dominant feeling. This creates a very strong community within our valley.