Should school dress codes prohibit girls from wearing leggings? Experts weigh in. (Picture: Getty)

School dress codes are in place to ensure clothing is appropriate and not a distraction from the learning environment. But how far should a school dress code go to determine the appropriateness of an outfit? And why does it always seem like girls are more focused than boys when it comes to discussing what’s distracting and what’s not?

One of the biggest issues with raising the dress code alarm is that girls wear leggings to school. But what about the leggings that cause schools to throw a penalty flag? Many parents find girl rules and dress codes to be a double standard. After all, boys almost never experience dress code violations for issues like tightness in their clothes, visible skin, or holes in their pants or shirts.

True stories of dress code issues

Ashley Fontaine, a mother of two from Birmingham, Ala., says her daughter was the victim of a dress code violation in elementary school when she was in fifth grade. “The teacher asked him [my daughter] and another girl if they wanted the boys to look at their butts,” Fontaine told Yahoo Life. “She said their shirts didn’t fully cover their butts. It made me very frustrated and upset.”

Another mother of two from Morris, Ala., Sydney Copeland, says her 10-year-old daughter not only received a dress code violation, but the teacher sent a letter home “telling me that if she wore that again, it would be a crime with the school.”

“I just don’t understand what we’re trying to tell our girls,” Copeland continues. “I contacted the principal and was told she thought the teacher had overstepped and overreacted. However, in the last nine weeks of the year, the school sent a note to all parents informing us that [when wearing] leggings, [girls] must have the entire front and bottom completely covered.”

Copeland adds that this memo was only sent to fourth- and fifth-grade parents, not the youngest in elementary school. She says the younger grades weren’t yet concerned with enforcing the school’s dress code.

The story continues

Do dress codes unfairly target girls?

Catherine Pearlman, licensed clinical social worker and founder of The family trainersays her daughter had a similar incident at school.

“Years ago, the gym teacher at my daughter’s school told the parents on back-to-school night that girls couldn’t wear leggings because it might be embarrassing…for boys,” says Pearlman. “There is a perception that girls can be dangerous to boys. If girls reveal too much of their bodies, boys (and men) may not be able to control themselves. So it’s up to girls to help boys not get excited by covering up and dressing modestly.”

“Boys can wear skimpy bathing suits and skintight wrestling uniforms or tank tops and no one cares because girls aren’t aroused or able to control their urges,” Pearlman continues. “The dress code treats boys unfairly by assuming they can’t control themselves around girls. And it perpetuates the very damaging idea that risky clothes are responsible for sexual advances. The idea that boys are not responsible behavior if girls bare shoulders or knees is the precursor to rape culture.”

School administrators weigh in on dress codes

Ashton, a vice principal at an Alabama high school who prefers to keep her last name anonymous for privacy reasons, told Yahoo Life that her own school’s dress code was all about leggings and had evolved over the years to as parents and students complained.

“We want everyone in a public place to be comfortable,” says the assistant manager. “In our old dress code, they could only wear leggings if they were covered up to the knees. Now our kids can wear leggings and t-shirts if the shirt is long enough to cover ‘everything.’ We used to be a lot stricter, but the fight was just too much, and nothing positive ever came of it.”

How can parents resolve dress code issues and advocate for their children?

What should parents do if they want to positively address the issue of dress code? Parents and experts agree that nothing good comes from a screaming match. “When a student has a dress code violation, I text the parent and let them know I’ve discussed it with their student,” Ashton shares. “Even when the parent disagrees with the policy, we are usually able to resolve it and move forward together.”

Speaking with a child’s teacher or school administrator is the best way to make your voice heard and potentially promote real and lasting change to the school’s dress code policy. Pearlman believes that while it is up to parents to teach children proper dress for appropriate situations such as not wearing coats in the summer or bathing suits in the snow, it is also acceptable for parents to work with the child. their child’s school to make changes to unfair or unreasonable dress codes.

“If an outfit is preventing a child from learning, the school can intervene,” says Pearlman. “Boys’ tank tops, shorts and leggings have never stopped anyone from learning. The same should be when girls wear these items.”

“School-age children have dealt with enough in recent years when it comes to schooling,” she adds. “The last thing they need to worry about is being humiliated or embarrassed by a dress code violation in front of their peers. Schools need to emphasize safety and security in the learning environment and spend less time being the leggings police.”

Well-being, parenthood, body image and more: discover the WHO behind the whoo with the Yahoo Lifes newsletter. register here.