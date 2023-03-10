Fashion
Woman wears $12 vintage ‘Versace’ dress at thrift store that could be worth up to $10,000
A thrift store fanatic showed off her find of a vintage Gianni Versace dress, which she bought for just $12 at a flea market.
Sarah Dunkerfrom Canada, bragged about the hot number on his TikTok account, which saw fashionistas flock to his page.
In a now-viral clip, which has amassed more than 15.4 million views, she showcased the black dress while browsing through the thrift store.
Following the discovery, viewers flooded her comments claiming the dress was worth thousands of dollars and could be resold for nearly $10,000.
And Sarah couldn’t contain her excitement, rushing to buy the chic dress.
“You’re going to freak out,” she said, bragging about the dress in the thrift store.
The hip Canadian took the dress off the rack and showed it to the camera.
The black spaghetti strap dress is complemented by a corset-style lace bodice and a long skirt.
“It’s $17,” she said, referring to the price in Canadian dollars.
Sarah throws the dress over herself and admires her reflection in the camera with awe.
‘It looks small, I’m afraid. It’s old, but we’ll see. You’re going to have to stay tuned, everyone,” she said.
In a follow-up video, Sarah revealed she bought the vintage issue.
‘There were a lot of comments about the price of this dress, for resale, and I’m so grateful you found it, because I scoured the internet, all the resale sites, 1stDibs, and I don’t couldn’t seem to find it until I put in some really specific keywords,” she explained.
The black spaghetti strap dress is complete with a corset style lace bodice and a long skirt
In a follow-up video, Sarah revealed she bought the vintage number and even gushed about how perfectly it fit
She posed in the vintage number and paired it with silver heels and a glossy lip
A similar dress is seen on luxury vintage online marketplace 1stDibs for $9,800. Gianni Versace was the face behind the lavish Versace empire before he was brutally murdered in 1997.
Sarah admitted she was slightly “skeptical” because the listings on resale sites weren’t the same as hers “because my dress has different straps”.
At the end of the video, Sarah finally revealed what the dress looked like.
She showed a picture of herself wearing the number and gushed about how “perfectly” it fit.
Sarah then posted another clip on the video-sharing platform modeling the dress.
She posed in the vintage number and paired it with silver heels and a glossy lip.
A very similar Gianni Versace dress is sold on the luxury vintage online market1stDibs.com for $9,800.
Social media users were shocked by the shopper’s find and gushed over her stunning figure
Gianni was the face behind the lavish Versace empire before he was brutally murdered in 1997 by Andrew Cunnan.
The fashion house is now run by Gianni’s sister, Donatella.
Social media users were shocked by the shopper’s find and gushed over her stunning figure.
One person commented, “My jaw dropped. It’s not just Versace, it’s vintage Versace. Best find ever!’
“A savings dream,” added another user.
‘It’s perfect and you look so beautiful in it!’ wrote a third social media user.
Someone else said: “The find of the century”.
|
