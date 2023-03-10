Fashion
COLUMN: Couture fashion isn’t innovative, it’s lazy
In 2018 it was customary for fashion houses to present 30 to 40 looks or outfits per show. Now that number has doubled, with Chanel showing 71 looks and Valentino reaching new heights with 89 looks in their latest spring collections.
Couture fashion is a historical tradition, haute couture being a practice kept in Paris. The seam is made to order, often with expensive fabrics and must be presented with at least 35 looks on the runway. Sewing is not made for making mannequins walk in the wrong size.
Valentino has been a repeat offender, forcing their models to fall into his wrong size heels. Curiously, the new brand AVAVAV presented its collection on a fall models host a week before the infamous Valentino show. Gadgets are nothing new in fashion, but what makes the difference between a gimmick and a real problem?
Related: [COLUMN: Unfortunately, corsets are coming back]
On the one hand, Valentino issued a statement regarding the show, blaming the falls on a mix of professional and amateur models. Some speculated that the shoes were simply too small rather than pinning them to the model, until Karl Lagerfeld’s muse and model Kristen McMenamy threw her ill-fitting shoes on the Valentinos catwalk.
AVAVAV has since shown another collection where models deliberately broke heels and had their clothes torn off, an action which, according to the creative director, is a way for them to deconstruct the seriousness of fashion. Could it also be a critique of the misadventures of the Valentino fashion show?
When fashion houses don’t make their models wear the wrong shoe size, they may be too focused on the gimmick to create good fashion. Balenciaga faced its fair share of backlash when releasing their Build-a-Bears bondage, seems to sexualize children. Valentino made a monochrome pink AC watch haunted red carpets following its release. Louis Vuitton made a second collection with artist Yayoi Kusama, generating hype for his realistic Kusama robot.
Related: [COLUMN: Alix Earle: the it girl of TikTok, college life]
Fashion can take on a cooler but equally depressing tone with just one action: deriving fashion from previous runways. Model Bella Hadid had a dress sprayed on her in September, both an incredible scientific feat and a reference to Alexander McQueens spray painted dress worn by Shalom Harlow. The two models have surprisingly similar looks and were the that girls of their time. Both parades were heavily choreographed and researched, relying on scientific innovations to help create their art. As soon as the dress dried on Hadid, the audience couldn’t stop telling it at Harlows arguably the most iconic track performance.
There are still amazing fashion shows during Couture Weeks, but it’s hard to find true originality in a sea of copied looks. Creating hundreds of original pieces for a growing couture catalog seems tiring. Fashion should focus on quality, not quantity. What happened to the 35-look shows?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2023/03/couture-fashion-lacks-innovation-lazy-luxury-brands-valentino
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Young Hollywood Party: Julia Garner and Paul Mescal celebrate Oscars week
- COLUMN: Couture fashion isn’t innovative, it’s lazy
- Google Pixel Fold spotted in New York
- Trumps Freedom Cities, Agenda 21 Conspiracies: Explained
- Jokowi hopes other regions will replicate Kebumen’s shrimp farming
- Fiddler on the Roof actor Chaim Topol dies aged 87
- Eisenhower Recreation Center is closed Wednesday
- Convenience giant abka Group seeks startups to drive retail innovation with abka Future Lab accelerator
- See how animal drugs have affected users in Philadelphia
- Prince William and Princess Kate thank the earthquake relief organizers who helped Turkey and Syria
- UAE security chief takes charge of Abu Dhabi’s $700bn wealth fund
- Make art at a Hollywood body shop