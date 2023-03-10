21 Zara-style spring dresses to buy ASAP starting at just $21

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Spring Dress Shopping Mode: Enabled! It is time! If you want to make the most of the warmer spring and sunny days, this is when you should start some serious spring dress shopping, if you haven’t already!

Obviously, there are so many, so we’ve rounded up 21 choices to get you started. They all remembered We of something we would find at Zara, earning our fashion approval. Check them out below on Amazon and more!

21 Zara Style Dresses for Spring

Cut-out dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: The cutouts are perfect for warmer weather, and this midday green is an amazing option. It’s comfortable and has a gorgeous slit too!

2. We also like: We get retro vibes from this Dress CUPSHE. Such a pretty color too!

3. We cannot forget: Let’s get a little silky! This Standard dress Jonathan Simkhai by Revolve is a bestseller for a reason!

Floral dresses

4. Our absolute favorite: Totally bohemian-chic! We can’t get enough of the tassel tie at the waist of this dress LEANI!

5. We also like: Bright and colorful pieces are so trendy right now. You’ll just feel happy the moment you slip on it Dokotoo dress!

6. We cannot forget: This longer Nuofengkudu dress is an excellent choice for more formal occasions. You will shine in the photo booth at the next wedding!

Empire Waist Dresses

7. Our absolute favorite: Bridgerton brought back the empire waist dresses in a big way. Now we are always looking for dresses like this 24/7 Comfort Apparel maxi from Wal-Mart!

8. We also like: Prefer something shorter? This comfortable BTFBM mini is the way to go!

9. We can’t forget: Babydoll style! This KIRUNDO dress is the cutest thing ever, especially with those Swiss stitches!

Puff Sleeve Dresses

10. Our absolute favorite: Alright, how bad do you want to go on a picnic with this gingham ZESICA dress? Don’t forget to take some photos!

11. We also like: This English factory shift dress from Nordstrom is such a fun color. The sleeves add a very elegant dramatic touch to the look!

12. We cannot forget: The transparent puff sleeves of this Dress EXLURA just add to the ethereal design of this dress. So pretty and flattering too!

Shirt dresses

13. Our absolute favorite: This Shirt dress with collar LUSMAY keeps things easy and airy. It’s kind of like an elongated version of a button down shirt, but upgraded!

14. We also like: If you like something that defines your shape, you’ll love this Revolve Bardot Dress. The gathered waist creates a beautiful silhouette!

15. We cannot forget: We can’t get over the green shade of this Mini shirt dress PYGFEMR. So good for this time of year!

Embroidered dresses

16. Our absolute favorite: The pattern-block on this KIRUNDO dress is simply phenomenal, especially with the embroidered flowers at the neckline!

17. We also like: This Romwe Tank Dress offers something simple but with a little pizzazz in the form of embroidery near the hem!

18. We cannot forget: We instantly fell in love with the embroidered floral overlay on this Dress the population of Saks Fifth Avenue. This fit and flare cocktail piece is simply fabulous!

Satin Slip Dresses

19. Our absolute favorite: Simple and sweet, this MINEEE slip dress is timeless. Dress it up with heels or sneakers!

20. We also like: This The Drop dress is for all leopard lovers! This body-skimming beauty also comes in many other variations!

21. We cannot forget: This dress xxxiticat is an Amazon fan favorite. The cowl neckline is just impeccable!

