Fashion
There’s something about Paul Mescals’ costumes
As one of this Sunday’s Best Actor Oscar nominees, Paul Mescal stepped into the role of one of Hollywood’s leading men. THE After Sun star has been in full swing on Hollywood red carpets over the past two months and, with the help of his right stylist Felicity Kay, he has become one of the best-dressed men in contention for the Oscars grand finale . Together, the duo built their many winning looks around the classic two-piece suit with modern and unexpected finishes that make the ensemble feel fresh, modern and, dare we say, even a kinda funAlso.
At Last month’s BAFTA, for example, Mescals’ black Gucci tuxedo (with a small bow tie) was punctuated by a spectacular 1930s Cartier brooch in platinum, white gold and diamonds. Cartier showed me a picture of the brooch and it was so elegant, Mescal said vogue. I love the Old Hollywood vibe. At the SAG Awards, he riffed on the black suit wearing Simone Rochas’ elongated black blazer and trousers, the jacket embroidered with a delicate pearlescent floral pattern at the bottom. It’s those subtle details, like you have to look closer to see, that make her approach to costume unique.
However, there have been a few occasions where Mescal and Kay have gone for a bold statement. At the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month, the actor opted for Gucci’s aqua blue blazer color, which had an oversized fit. He paired it with a white tank top, which turned out to be a more youthful style approach than pairing it with your standard button-down shirt. Her leather Cuban heel boots also made the whole thing a little less stuffy and more playful. There’s something about the way Mescal puts together costumes that feel both super dressy and formal, but like he hasn’t tried at all. We can’t wait to see what he turns up in at the Oscars!
Below are some of the Mescals that are best suited for this awards season.
