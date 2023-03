bamboo installation woven by aim architecture drapes over china fashion store atrium

AIM architecture designs Benlai flagship store in Guangzhou Architecture agency based in Shanghai AIM undertook the design of Benlai’s flagship fashion store in Guangzhou, China. The goal of the project was to create a nature-inspired spatial experience that unfolds as a sequence of stories across multiple platforms. Each level of the building is inspired by European natural landscapes that come together in a circular arrangement. The design team seamlessly infused the space with Scandinavian aesthetics and Chinese design references, forming a fluid and unique retail space. The result is an open layout that spans a spacious atrium from which visitors can use the escalator and wander around the three-story building. The interior is complemented by a palette of natural materials and earthy hues that are juxtaposed against aluminum mesh ceilings. A large woven bamboo installation hovers above the atrium to add powerful coherence between the three levels, while a polished stainless steel corrugated ceiling generously expands the height of the space.

all pictures @Wen studio, Zaohui Huang imitating natural landscapes The interior of the Chinese fashion store opened to the public in Guangzhou in April 2022. Material contrasts and nods to different cultures describe the different levels that mimic abstract landscapes. The journey begins with an inviting atrium wrapped in a textured terracotta skin, guiding customers through the store. This first floor has references to the mountains. ‘Natural stones connect different levels that perform multiple functions. New collections can be dropped off and viewed from different angles. Walking on these different heights and scenes creates varied vantage points, generating flexible, unconstrained walkways and pop-up opportunities,” explain the team. The second floor resembles the topography of a forest. Theatrically designed elements such as columns, boxes, podiums and freestanding supports define the grid of the man-made forest. The contrast between cold materials and warm hues adds depth to the space and promotes tactility. The third floor represents the morphology of an island. Circular structures, each of varying diameter and lined with bamboo, function as mini retail pockets. Braided bamboo surfaces contrast with grid ceilings and steel furniture and ‘remind us of the outer boundaries found in Chinese gardens.’ All these elements perfectly combined by the AIM architecture within a space respecting the origins of the brand while bringing a new identity and freshness to the department store.

the bamboo installation hovers above the atrium

a circular layout allows visual communication across the different levels

each floor represents a different narrative influenced by European landscapes

