The best viral moments from fashion weeks this year





Fashion weeks have been taking place all over the world for almost two consecutive months. They started with the menswear shows in January, which were followed by the couture shows, which were followed by four consecutive fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris. (Somehow Copenhagen also managed to hold its fashion week during this time.) We’ve covered almost every show in real time, but there were other times that we flagged for review. Some lodged in our brain because they made us smile. Others made us gag or think. Whatever the reason, all of these things had us talking long after we first saw them. A Revolutionary Approach to Straps

Have you ever wished you could pull up your maxi skirt or coat for the day and drop it when the time comes? Presentation of the strap of the skirt (at the Loewe). Or the parka strap (to Hermes). Carried on one shoulder the purse, but attached to the hem of a garment or to a huge pocket that acts as a purse (to Sacai) suspenders allow the wearer to customize the length of their outfit: the epitome of an incredibly obvious and very clever innovation that no one has ever thought of before. Vanessa Friedman

Upcycling has been gaining momentum for a while now on the catwalks. But seldom have the remains looked so good as at Y/Project, where what appeared to be hanging gardens of embroidered bougainvillea or entire networks of lace capillaries on little black dresses and chiffon party dresses turned out be shreds of old denim. Sometimes the inspiration really is in the jeans. VF robot dogs

For the second consecutive season, Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant were behind perhaps the most viral moment of fashion week. The duo who last fall had a machine paint a dress on model Bella Hadid’s nearly naked body during their last show had a pack of robot dogs prowling the runway like wolves as the models descended. One of the robots went so far as to stroke a model’s face before pulling a jacket from her shoulders with its arm. Cool or scary? Neither we nor the Internet could decide. Elizabeth Paton

There was a thrill as models walked the runway at the JW Anderson Menswear Show in skivvies and pairs of playfully silly green frog clogs produced in partnership with Wellipets, a British rainwear brand known for his wide-eyed, frog-toed Wellington. boots. Although designer Jonathan Anderson offered a taste of JW Anderson’s collaboration with Wellipets before the show, that didn’t stop the clogs from providing what Highsnobiety called the serotonin boost which many in the crowd needed. Guy Trebay Crowdsurfing models

Sunneis founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo warned guests that their show contained an element of audience participation via leaflets scattered at the door. But even with her head held high, there were still gasps as the first model to descend the elevated runway fell backwards into the crowd, as if confidence fell in the audience. Then the crowdsurfing started. All the models were employees of the young brand, a detail that Mr. Messina and Mr. Rizzo said underlined the concept of the show: for a brief moment, Sunnei was literally supported and supported by his audience. Jessica Testa Rose scented dresses

Susan Fang, one of China’s most exciting emerging designers, often finds her inspiration in nature. This season, dried petals formed the runway during her eponymous label’s runway show, which featured several jaw-dropping gowns that filled the air with a rose-scented mist as models passed. The mist was channeled through tentacle-like appendages attached to clothing and released through sprinklers woven into their crinoline skirts. The technology was developed by Ms Fang’s father, who owns a factory that produces equipment for Shanghai firefighters. PE Transcendent Men’s Clothing

Although categorized as menswear, that’s not the term used by designer Willy Chavarria’s latest collection of perfectly tailored clothes in silhouettes reminiscent of a moonlighting priest as a zoot suit. Both elegiac and optimistic, Mr. Chavarrias’ February show was the most powerful proof yet of his rightful place at the forefront of American design. This was evident from the start, when Dorian Wood, a multidisciplinary artist who transcends artistic and genre norms, opened the show by serenading the audience while descending the wood-paneled stairs of the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in a voluminous off-the-street – dress with bare shoulders and smooth hair scalloped with a white silk flower. GT Bright makeup

Once upon a time, designer Mowalola Ogunlesi was Ye, formerly Kanye West’s, right-hand man as design director of Yeezy Gap. But these days, Ms. Ogunlesi is making waves on her own. For her brand’s New York-themed runway show at London Fashion Week, which explored the technologies that are increasingly influencing our daily lives, she collaborated with makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, who models covered with tiny LED lights which, when lit, looked more like gemstones on their faces and bodies. Talk about a glow! PE Coats that change color

Kunihiko Morinaga, the designer of Anrealage, likes to play tricks on the eyes and tickle the mind with clothes that defy perception. In her latest show, pairs of models took to the stage in nearly identical white jackets and dresses made from materials like faux fur, jacquards and lace. The models stood there as ultraviolet light descended and swept over their clothes, which under the light transformed into brightly colored and patterned pieces. (Mr. Morinaga said that in nature, clothing transformations would depend on the weather and the seasons.) Call it the magic of fashion week. PE Armani evokes Rihanna

If Rihanna can step out of the product and ostentatiously powder her nose during the Super Bowl, Giorgio Armani can get his latest model to do the same during his show. She comes out wearing a fringed cap and a long black dress covered in sequins, the final look of a collection inspired by make-up and beauty rituals. A cosmetic puff and an open compact were waved in the models’ hands, which not only allowed her to admire her (admittedly fabulous) look all the way down the runway, but also reminded watchers where the real brands ka-ching luxury is generated. VF Work clothes

A frequent reference for designer Aaron Potts is visionary American jazz musician Sun Ra and his extravagantly costumed Arkestra ensemble. Since Mr. Potts launched his eponymous independent label, Apotts, he has cultivated an equally dedicated group of followers, collaborators and friends. The designers’ latest presentation featured members of this tribe in all their glorious scattering, dressed in genderless clothing, including hooded robes, knit yeti coats, and crotchless jumpsuits like this. Queen Latifah wore to the NAACP awards soon after. GT Front row visit to Jared Letos

They looked for him in Acne. They looked for him at Off-White. They looked for it at Chanel. Like the Scarlet Pimpernel, Jared Leto seemed to be everywhere during Paris Fashion Week. Perhaps the actor was from runway to runway shopping for a new brand because his best friend and former semi-personal designer, Alessandro Michele, left Gucci last fall. Perhaps Mr. Leto was looking for his next big role as designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic the actor is also co-producing. Or maybe he was just figuring out what he wanted to wear to the next Met Gala, which for Mr. Leto might feel more like a meta gala: it’s honoring Mr. Lagerfeld. VF

