Old Navy Floral Linen Blend Maxi Dress Review with Photos

While recent cold fronts and a certain groundhog have tried to convince me otherwise, in my head, it’s spring. My boots are tucked away in my closet, my blankets are all folded, and I’m thrilled that I won’t have to stare at a big coat for the next seven months. Knowing myself, I’ll probably complain about warmer temperatures and the return of winter in June, but in the meantime, I’m excited to embrace the spring season and all that comes with it, including fashion. Florals are a no-brainer for spring, which is precisely why I was thrilled to get my hands on this Old Navy Floral Linen-Blend Maxi Dress ($50). Although the midi dress is one of many new arrivals at Old Navy, it’s already managed to become a brand best-seller and it’s not hard to see why. From the linen composition to the puffy blouse sleeves and the darling floral pattern that covers every square inch of the fabric, there’s so much to love about this piece. Keep reading to see why it’s quickly become my new favorite floral dress and why it deserves a place in your spring wardrobe.

What I love about this Old Navy floral dress

It’s definitely not the only floral dress in my closet, but I love the versatility of this piece. Unlike other styles, this dress features a more sophisticated design that makes it easier to put on or take off. In my everyday life, I can wear the maxi dress on coffee dates, while working from home, or even spring activities like a day trip up north or a shopping spree with my girlfriends. For those kinds of occasions, I’ll pair it with my New Balance trainers or Air Force 1s and a classic crossbody for a more comfortable daytime look. It’s also incredibly easy to dress up for high occasions. I’ve catered to a few spring weddings and anticipate this is the dress I’ll go for for both ceremonies, ideally with a pair of nude heels and a cute clutch as well. This Easter, this piece can also double as a cute, grandma-approved set for church services or family dinners. Once the temperatures start to warm up, I can rely on this light and airy dress as a staple in my wardrobe to help me look (and feel) great even in the hottest months of the year. . You really can’t beat that kind of versatility.

What is worth noting

One of the things that really drew me to this dress was the style’s subtle midriff cutout. I’ve long searched for a way to tap into the cutout trend without getting something that felt too far out of my comfort zone. However, when I first slipped into it, I was surprised to find that the cutout didn’t stand out as clearly as on the model in fact, it was barely noticeable. After trying to readjust the style, hoping I might have tied it wrong, I realized the dress might not fit me the same way it did the model. (A tale as old as time, I know!) I’ll note that I tried on the dress with and without a bra, hoping to see if it made a significant difference or not. Without a bra, the dress is much more comfortable and the cutout is slightly more visible, whereas with a bra it is much tighter and almost completely hides the cutout. All that to say, if you’re on the strapless side, know that this maxi dress will probably drape a lot differently on you although I still love it (and would buy it again) regardless.

Who is this Old Navy floral dress for?

This style is perfect for anyone looking to inject a fresh, spring-like flair into their wardrobe without having to break the bank. The styling possibilities are truly endless thanks to the dress’ conservative silhouette, making it a great investment that you can wear for a long time this season.

Where is this spring floral dress available?

This floral maxi dress is available exclusively at Old Navy.

Additional details

This Old Navy dress is available in US women’s sizes XS4X.

The style is made from a linen and rayon blend, and the care instructions recommend that users machine wash it cold on a gentle cycle and hang dry afterwards.

This floral maxi dress also features a tie detail around the back, so users can adjust the fit and tightness of the piece to their preference.

Image source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kyley Warren