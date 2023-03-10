And one: Filipowski leads Pittsburgh Duke men’s basketball game in ACC Tournament quarterfinals





After every Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the player of the game and more. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils kicked off the ACC Tournament in dominant fashion against No. 5-seeded Pittsburgh, winning 96-69, and the Blue Zone smash the contest: A player: Kyle Filipowski It was simply an incredible game for freshman center Kyle Filipowski, building on his momentum since his double-double in the Blue Devils’ 62-57 win over North Carolina. The stat line speaks for itself: in just 15 minutes, Filipowski scored 22 points, shooting 8-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep. .@DukeMBB had his best performance of the year against Pittsburgh in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, winning 96-69. Vote for your Game Player before 10 p.m.: — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) March 9, 2023 Filipowski came out of the gate strong, knocking down a 3-pointer on each of Dukes’ first two possessions of the contest. Although he was briefly out in the first half with an ankle injury, he didn’t miss a beat on his return, scoring a game-high 14 points in that span. His versatility was visible everywhere and the 7-foot center was almost impossible to guard. Filipowski was just 2 for 11 from behind the arc in his last four games, so his improved shot was welcomed by the Blue Devils. After connecting on three triples in the first half, the Westtown, NY native converted one-and-one in the paint. A similar pattern played out in the second half, as Filipowski was suspended in the air for a tough finish and one after a mid-range jumper. He complemented Duke’s offense extremely well, and when the rookie shoots with that level of efficiency, there are few teams that can stop the Blue Devil offense from advancing. One word: Perfection While perfection is a strong word, the Dukes product on the field against Pittsburgh was as close to perfection as it gets. This game was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Blue Devils: a complete performance and total dominance on both sides of the pitch. Heading into the contest, Pittsburgh was fourth in the ACC in point defense, allowing just 69.7 points per game. Duke blew that total out of the water, scoring 96 points, its all-season high. The attack quickly moved the ball up the field as the Blue Devils collected 27 assists. Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, and junior guard Jeremy Roach contributed with six flats. On the defensive end, Duke recorded seven steals and forced 10 Panther turnovers, leading to 17 points behind those giveaways. The Blue Devils’ strength all season has been their defense, as their length and athleticism have given opposing attacks nightmares. Nonetheless, the combination of powerful scoring with a miserly defense raises the ceiling for this team astronomically. With the momentum Duke has now built by winning its last seven contests, it’s hard to find teams playing this well right now. One statistic: 62.1% of the field The Blue Devil offense was a well-oiled machine on Thursday afternoon, and there were many notable highs in that game. Perhaps most impressive was Dukes’ field goal percentage of 62.1%, easily the best the team had shot the ball all year. His previous record, which came recently in his 81-65 win over Virginia Tech, was 56.6%. Everything seemed to work for the Blue Devils on the offensive end, as Duke shot 11 of 26 from deep while outscoring the Panthers 46-30 in the paint. Part of Dukes’ offensive success in the past was his ability to bounce the ball well. When shots fall at this rate, it makes the Blue Devils even harder to guard. It’s no secret that Duke is playing extremely consistently right now, and this team is gelling at the perfect time. Additionally, the Blue Devils produced an extremely balanced offense, with each starter scoring at least nine points. If the end of the regular season wasn’t a clear indication, it was a declaration of victory showing that Duke is a real threat going far in March. Get The Chronicle straight to your inbox Subscribe to our weekly newsletter. Cancel anytime.

