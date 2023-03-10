Fashion
Shein and Temu in tug of war in US market for $10 dresses
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) – Fast fashion online retailer SHEIN and new rival Temu are in a race to grab shoppers’ attention for their cheap, Chinese-made products.
The battle between them is taking place not only on social media, but also in a US court. The legal skirmish is significant for US consumers and rival retailers because it shows how online retailers with suppliers in China must navigate intellectual property protections in the United States.
In US federal court, SHEIN accused Temu of hiring social media influencers to make “false and misleading statements” against SHEIN in their promotions of Temu.com.
If Temu loses, Temu could be forced to scale back what has until now been a key marketing strategy. SHEIN seeks to prevent Temu from using SHEIN’s name for marketing purposes, and seeks damages for sales that SHEIN can show originated from deceptive or infringing marketing. Temu asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.
I think as Temu gains more visibility, there will be more and more lawsuits. Including IP, but probably not just IP. I’m sure there will be data-related things as well, said US and Chinese technology analyst Rui Ma.
SHEIN produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States, Europe and Asia, offering items such as $10 dresses and $5 tops. SHEIN, originally founded in China, relies on dropshipping directly from its extensive network of China-based suppliers.
SHEIN is expected to raise about $2 billion in a new funding round this month and is targeting a U.S. listing in the second half of this year, three people with knowledge of its plans told Reuters. SHEIN said it currently has no plans for an IPO and declined to comment further.
SHEIN’s lawsuit against Temu, filed in December in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, alleges that Temu told social media influencers to make derogatory remarks about the fast fashion retailer, and incited the customers to download the Temu app using “the impostor” social media accounts.
Social media influencers on TikTok often mention SHEIN in posts on Temu, comparing companies and their wares.
“I’m not with Shein anymore,” one influencer said in a February post on TikTok. “I’m with Temu who has the same and more for less.”
The now-deleted @SHEIN_DC, @SHEIN_USA_ and @SHEIN_NYC pages were created in September and displayed SHEIN’s logo and marketing materials on their bio pages, according to screenshots provided with SHEIN’s complaint.
COMPETITION FOR ECONOMIC BUYERS
“Temu also attempted to impersonate the SHEIN brand and trick consumers into believing that Temu is associated with that brand,” the lawsuit alleges.
SHEIN said links on impostor pages led shoppers to download Temu’s app, under the impression that the two companies were related. A SHEIN spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing litigation.
A spokesperson for Temu.com said the company “strongly and categorically rejects all allegations and vigorously defends its rights.”
SHEIN itself has faced lawsuits alleging copyright infringement. Under the Zoetop Business name, it was sued by dozens of independent artists and retailers, including Nike (NKE.N), Deckers’ UGG brand (DECK.N), Luxottica Group’s Oakley shades and retailer online Dolls Kill, alleging stolen designs.
PDD Holdings (PDD.O), owner of popular Chinese app Pinduoduo, launched Temu in September as a new app for US shoppers to buy shoes, jewelry, beauty accessories and home goods directly from Chinese merchants.
Temu’s gross merchandise value — total sales before expenses — rose from $3 million in September to $192 million in January, according to data firm YipitData. The company plans to roll out to Canada, Australia and New Zealand this year.
The company’s social media efforts began months ago, according to job postings from Nanopower, Temu’s marketing agency. In the United States, Temu pays social media influencers $100 to $1,000 per hour for content that drives the Temu market on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
Temu is currently hiring a corporate/tax lawyer, according to a job posting on LinkedIn.
Reporting by Arriana McLymore Editing by Nick Zieminski and Vanessa O’Connell
