Oakland shoe designer also helps black men heal from incarceration









There is a saying that clothes don’t make the man. And while it’s true that a person’s character can’t be judged by their appearance, it’s also undeniable that what we wear and how we present ourselves to the world can impact how others view us. perceive. It’s a truth that Dieudonn Brou, founder of the Oakland-based bespoke shoe brand Koffi Blackunderstand well.

Brou entered prison at 18 and served seven years. What made all the difference when he got back into society, he said, was someone waiting at the door to take him home and the support of family members who wanted him. seeing a privilege succeed that not everyone has. This support led him to graduate from UCLA and work as a community advocate and mental health counselor in Alameda County.

But the other key to its success? “After spending seven years in prison, the only thing that made the difference between achieving everything I’ve done in the last 10 years is the way I’ve done my hair,” Brou said. . I don’t look like someone who’s been in jail.

Today, Brou gives meaning to fashion at Koffi Noir, which he co-founded with his sister, Véronique Brou. It’s a passion project for Brou, which aims to provide Koffi Noir customers with a luxury experience that he believes should be available to everyone. Everyone deserves a quality pair of shoes, he said.

Dandy, self-proclaimed poet and performer Sir Michael Wayne has ensured the creative direction of the designers of Koffi Noirs. Black dandyism is a style of dress and behavior used by some black men as both an expression of rebellion and a means of distinction, dating back to slavery: men dress in formal wear to distinguish themselves as free gentlemen and established. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Co-founder of Koffi Noir Dieudonn Brou, Credit: Michael Wayne Turner III IG: @sirmichaelwayne One thing that people may not be aware of is black people’s contributions to the fashion space, Brou said. When it comes to black dandies, they have a whole different connotation and conversation because of our experiences with slavery, the transatlantic slave trade, and colonialism. Brou also worked closely with a friend and fellow designer based in Oakland Akintunde Ahmed, founder of Ade Dehye, a fashion brand that sources its supplies from Africa and more specifically from Accra, Ghana, where the Brous family is from. Materials used include textiles, fabrics and leather from animals such as pythons, crocodiles and ostriches. Research is done to ensure that their animal and plant-based products are from ethical sources. Brou said Koffi Noir is currently working on non-shoe items, including wardrobe capsules and crewneck sweaters, and is planning a style guide. He wants to one day own a leather tanner so he can make the materials available to other black designers and create jobs. Each Koffi Noir shoe is made to order and personalized through one-on-one consultations. The shoes take two months to be handcrafted and then delivered to the customer. Shoes range from $275 to $500 depending on materials and customization. It’s not so much the price of the shoe itself, Brou said of the cost. It’s really the experience and what they feel in this process of buying the shoe.

Giving back to formerly incarcerated men and youth

Brous’s passion for Koffi Noir is matched by his commitment to helping other formerly incarcerated people achieve their own success through his work as a youth rights advocate and program coordinator at Urban Peace Movementa non-profit organization based in Oakland.

I do this work around the abolition of prisons and I try to find alternatives to incarceration for young people, said Brou.

Starting in 2020, California began granting early releases to thousands of incarcerated people to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in state prisons. The transition to society is often difficult for those sent home with little support or resources, making the work of Brou and others like him critical.

On Wednesday nights, Brou co-leads a group of black men with Adimu Madyun and Chiedu Ufoegbune called DetermiNation. The group is often hosted at Third Eye Soul Kitchen in the West Oaklands Hoover Foster neighborhood and meals are prepared for attendees, many of whom arrive after work.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Dieudonn Brou co-hosts the DetermiNation Black Mens Group every Wednesday night through Urban Peace Movement. The group supports cultural healing and promotes social justice with young black men ages 15-26 who are formerly incarcerated and/or impacted by the systems. Credit: Dieudonn-Brou

People who were incarcerated at a young age, Brou said, may find that upon leaving they still have the same behaviors and thoughts as when they entered. It takes the support of people in similar situations to figure out how to make a new life for themselves.

[DetermiNation] is just a way to bring young black men together in a safe place and talk about healing and trauma, Brou said.

The men’s group was founded in 2012 as a program of Urban Peace Movement, and Brou joined as a mentor a few years later. Many members of the group also serve on a Social Justice Committee, which lobbies for criminal justice reform and an end to mass incarceration. It also provides leadership development opportunities, wellness support and participation allowances.

[Im] working with young black and brown children who are basically pushed through the school-to-prison pipeline and separated from the rest of their peers in a dark place on [their] campus, says Brou, because none of the teachers want to take care of them.

Most participants are between the ages of 15 and 24, he said, but men of all ages are welcome. The oldest person currently in the group is 42 years old.

Brou said he doesn’t want to let his past define him or the young people and men he works with. You’re meant to walk, regardless of the circumstances that led you down this path, he said.

And it helps if you can wear a nice pair of shoes along the way.

It doesn’t look like work to me, Brou said of his efforts with Koffi Noir and Urban Peace Movement. I think that’s what allowed me to fully immerse myself in both and do it shamelessly, in my own way.

For more information about the Urban Peace Movement and its programs, call (510) 444-5400, email [email protected], or send a letter to PO Box 19339, Oakland, CA 94619.

To order custom shoes at Koffi Noir, go to website or follow Twitter And instagram.