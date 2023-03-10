Phoebe Bridgers sings in see-through dress at Time’s Women of the Year 2023 – Footwear News

Phoebe Bridgers joined several other influential women on International Women’s Day.

The “Moon Song” singer attended Time’s Women of the Year gala on Wednesday in Los Angeles. She was named one of the magazine’s Women of the Year for her many musical successes, as well as her outspoken support for mental health and women’s access to health care. She also closed the show with two songs.



Bridgers attends Time’s 2nd Annual Women of the Year Gala on March 8 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Styled by Lindsey Harmon, Bridgers took a surprisingly romantic approach to her red carpet look. She wore a sheer black dress with a puff-sleeved bodice and flared skirt by Rodarte. The dress featured stripes of black silk ribbon and was covered in sequins. She added black underwear which was visible under the sheer fabric.

Bridgers accessorized with a sparkling tennis bracelet, a few rings and a crystal headpiece. Although her shoes were not visible, she enhanced her outfit with a pair of heels.

Bridgers and Rodarte have a relationship that dates back a few years; the singer modeled in the RTW brand’s Spring 2020 campaign.



Bridgers performs onstage at Time Women of the Year on March 8 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has been keeping busy lately. She covered Rolling Stone’s February with her bandmates Boygenius after releasing three singles. The group will release a full album on March 31 and recently announced a tour. Bridgers also joins Taylor Swift opening for a few shows on Swift’s Eras tour.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Phoebe Bridgers’ model in Rodarte’s Spring 2020 RTW campaign with Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union and more.