Adele signs a bride’s wedding dress at her concert in Las Vegas

Evan Koris’ dream wedding has always included a performance from Adele. On March 3, not only did he realize this dream, but his wife also left with the singer’s autograph on her wedding dress.

Gaby Koris posted a video of the moment on Instagram, which featured her and her new husband cheering enthusiastically in a white dress and tuxedo at Adele’s concert in Las Vegas.

Singing her 2015 hit “When We Were Young,” Adele gets right up to the couple.

“When she was coming down, there were only three letters in my head OMG,” Evan Koris told TODAY.com in an interview. “So we’re fangirling, we’re freaking out. Got sweaty palms and everything. And she finally turned around and we just started screaming.”

Gaby and Evan Koris. Courtesy of Gaby and Evan Koris

Adele exchanged a few words with the couple before grabbing their hands and signing the bottom of Gaby Koris’ wedding dress.

“It was a huge buildup because it’s towards the end of the gig,” Gaby Koris told TODAY.com. “So the whole time we were completely shocked and in awe of what she’s capable of and just to sing to us at the same time…it was just amazing. We were beyond feeling, beyond anything. ”

Even when signing the wedding dress, Adele didn’t miss a note, Evan Koris says.

“What can’t she do at this point?” ” he says.

Adele signed Gaby Koris’ wedding dress during her March 3 concert. Courtesy of Gaby and Evan Koris

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer even share moment on his own Instagram page, posting a photo of the happy couple smiling at him as the groom holds Adele’s hand.

In turn, Gaby Koris re-shared the image on her social media page, writing that she is on “a million clouds”.

‘Once in a lifetime’

The couple met online and have been together for seven years, during which Evan Koris has made it clear he wants Adele to sing at their wedding someday.

“Since we thought about getting married, knowing we were there, the most important thing that Evan would always say is… ‘I want Adele to sing at our wedding,'” Gaby Koris told TODAY. com.

At first, she cried about the situation to her mother, saying, “Mom, I’m never getting married. He’s literally saying he wants Adele to sing at our wedding.”

As to why Adele is the performer of her dream wedding, Evan Koris says the 34-year-old is “the voice of a generation.”

“I think she’s so special,” he says. “I don’t think people really understand how special she is and her voice. I think it’s something where people will look back 50 years from now and be like, ‘Wow, she’s spectacular.'”

The couple got engaged at the Grand Canyon in November 2021, and a few months later Adele delayed her Las Vegas residency. With the singer’s “Rolling in the Deep” concert series now beginning in November 2022, their dream has come true and they’ve planned their wedding around the concert to make it possible.

The couple tied the knot on the afternoon of March 3 at Caesars in Las Vegas. The Koris celebrated by saying I do while having dinner with family and friends before heading to the concert held at the Colosseum. There, the newlyweds lived their “most precious moment of the most beautiful day of our lives”, Gaby Koris shared on Instagram.

While some people may be hesitant to “spoil” their wedding dress with an autograph, Gaby Koris says Adele signing the dress was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity, comparable to how wearing a wedding dress bride can only occur once.

“When I walked into my dress fitting, I was like, ‘I’m literally going to try and get him to sign this dress,'” she says. “And they were like, ‘OK, just make sure you bring a fabric marker. “”

As of this week, the dress is kept in the salon the couple owns in Sacramento, California. However, they plan to place it in a special place in their home, where they can pass by it every day.

“We are so grateful to have this moment with Adele, she made our dream come true!” they said in a message to TODAY.com. “Mr and Mrs Koris blessed by Adele, we can’t thank her enough.”