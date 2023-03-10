Fashion
The best runway music from the Fall/Winter 2023 runways
A myriad of components are usually needed to put together a parade. Beyond a precise vision presented in less than 20 minutes, these are months of rigorous planning that go from scenography, logistics to the casting of models. It takes a village and more often than not it takes more than the spectacular clothes we show up for to consider a show a success.
Ricocheting off threads we see at presentations and reviews, a runway show is the ultimate performance for fashion people. That’s why a crucial aspect of the show comes down to the music, with models stomping in perfect tandem. Together they tell a story. Pick the right sound and the show could have an impact; pick the wrong trail and those beautiful threads could lose their shine with every stride.
Often, designers are looking for the perfect sound; a muse, an atmosphere, a hymn worthy of the grand unveiling of a new collection. Centered around a message or statement, this season we’ve seen romance fall from the lips of Rihanna Love On The Brain to Carolina Herreras breathtaking presentation of dreamy, flying silhouettes and as Daniel Lee launched a new vision for Burberry, British producer Burial’s electronic beats brought enigmatic life to the garments. It’s also in the way that OliverRousteing amplified Balmains elegance with a Frank Sinatra classic. Married to the intimacy of a live band on set, Gabriela Hearst also created a cinematic backdrop, filled with sunset hues flooding her collection.
And while fashion was the ultimate focus last month, there were the runways we’ve fallen in love with since setting our eyes on the runways. Here are the songs and sounds to record and add to a playlist or twovogue Singapore lists our favorites for the fall/winter 2023 season.
1 / ten
Caroline Herrera: “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna
There is soul, there is passion and there is romance. That, alongside RiRi’s mesmerizing delivery, makes “Love On The Brain” a surefire track to tousle with the opulence of Wes Gordons craftsmanship.
2 / ten
Coach: ‘Every You Every Me’ by Placebo
Coach’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection was true to Stuart Vevers’ vision of freedom, self-expression and unbridled fun in the Big Apple. It was in the footsteps of youth that his models took as they were dressed in leather patchwork and metallic shearling coats. An anthem for the cool kids? Placebo followed the line between effervescence and nonchalance.
3 / ten
Gabriela Hearst: ‘The City’ (Unreleased) by Sumbuck
There is nothing more immersive than live music; a preference that Gabriela Hearst has when it comes to her past shows. As folksinger Sumbuck sang on the sidelines, the throaty vocals of an unreleased record, haunting melodies, riffed from violins on a touching screen of electric guitar, came into full view. That of a woman’s essence.
4 / ten
Conner Ives: ‘Lip Gloss’ by Lil Mama
It was fashion mania at Conner Ives, whose Fall/Winter 2023 “Magnolia” collection paid homage to the enthusiastic fashion scene that ruled the zeitgeist in the 90s and 2000s. In diaphanous silk briefs , recycled t-shirts and a tongue-in-cheek mix of clever stitching, he harkens back to an era brimming with party vibes, hitting his show with this Lil Mama pop anthem.
5 / ten
Ahluwalia: “Work It” by Missy Elliott
Music was woven into clothes at Ahluwalia, literally in this case. The shapes of the old guitars, the album covers and the house’s signature wave pattern all indicate the strong references adopted by the music scene and perhaps the punchy beats of Missy Eliott’s “Work It” were visually synonymous with rising energy on the podium.
6 / ten
Burberry: “Young Death” by Burial
It’s a new era for Burberry with the catwalk debut of Daniel Lee as the new creative director. To mark a new lease of life, the haunting sounds of British producer Burial added even more intrigue to the novelty of the collection.
7 / ten
Fendi: “Falling” by Julee Cruise
As if orchestrated to send shivers down your spine, Kim Jones’ contemplation of the modern woman was as elevated as it was utterly seductive. The contrast played out in the pleated kilts over the bogged down pants and laces from the sharpness of the tailored shirts, but what was most haunting of all was Julee Cruise’s airy voice floating across the runway.
8 / ten
Jil Sander: “All Neon Like” by Bjrk
Jil Sander’s familiar codes seemed to have been shattered this fall/winter 2023, as Luke and Lucie Meier ran an odyssey of their own individualities on the runway. As if to properly christen the label’s new eccentricity, Bjrk’s love song “All Neon Like” complemented the oddities that followed, from motorcycle jackets to parachute dresses with crushed metal flowers.
9 / ten
Bottega Veneta: ‘I love you forever forever’ by Donna Lewis
It seems like nothing can slow Matthieu Blazy down as he once again proved his prowess on Bottega Veneta’s Fall/Winter 2023 show. With a delightful array of creative ensembles that left fashion feeling a certain way, it seemed there couldn’t be a better track to end her show than the exuberant track of “I Love You Always Forever” from Donna Lewis who simply puts a spring in your step.
ten / ten
Balmain: “My Way” by Frank Sinatra
It was a brilliant display of Olivier Rousteing’s skilled hand in Balmain’s atelier this season, adorned with sculptural cuts, decadent shapes and intricate details. Eloquently conveyed by Sinatra’s soulful voice, it was an intimate spectacle that relied on the drama of French glamor and elegance.
