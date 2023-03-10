The best runway music from the Fall/Winter 2023 runways

A myriad of components are usually needed to put together a parade. Beyond a precise vision presented in less than 20 minutes, these are months of rigorous planning that go from scenography, logistics to the casting of models. It takes a village and more often than not it takes more than the spectacular clothes we show up for to consider a show a success.

Ricocheting off threads we see at presentations and reviews, a runway show is the ultimate performance for fashion people. That’s why a crucial aspect of the show comes down to the music, with models stomping in perfect tandem. Together they tell a story. Pick the right sound and the show could have an impact; pick the wrong trail and those beautiful threads could lose their shine with every stride.

Often, designers are looking for the perfect sound; a muse, an atmosphere, a hymn worthy of the grand unveiling of a new collection. Centered around a message or statement, this season we’ve seen romance fall from the lips of Rihanna Love On The Brain to Carolina Herreras breathtaking presentation of dreamy, flying silhouettes and as Daniel Lee launched a new vision for Burberry, British producer Burial’s electronic beats brought enigmatic life to the garments. It’s also in the way that OliverRousteing amplified Balmains elegance with a Frank Sinatra classic. Married to the intimacy of a live band on set, Gabriela Hearst also created a cinematic backdrop, filled with sunset hues flooding her collection.

And while fashion was the ultimate focus last month, there were the runways we’ve fallen in love with since setting our eyes on the runways. Here are the songs and sounds to record and add to a playlist or twovogue Singapore lists our favorites for the fall/winter 2023 season.