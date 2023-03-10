Prom season | The Apex United Methodist Church is hosting a free dress drop at Prom Shoppe weekends, walk-in

Apex United Methodist Church prepares for its annual prom dress event.

THE prom shop takes place to help students who need a little help getting a dress for their special dance.

“This is our 15th year,” said Brandy Sadler, volunteer director of the prom shop.

“We’re really trying to serve the community here. It’s not just about a dress, it’s about love and for some of these girls, maybe this is the only chance for these girls to have a safe place.

A place to feel loved, a place to feel accepted. So it’s so much more than a dress,” Sadler added.

How much does a dress cost?

Dresses are FREE. The Prom Shoppe allows girls who need a dress to choose one at no cost.

What are the sizes of the dresses?

Dress sizes range from zero to seven x.

They also receive earrings, shoes and accessories. All items have been donated, many from shops with tags still on them.

“We thought donations might be down because of inflation,” Sadler said.

“But, the local community heard a great need and everyone jumped on board. We have shops that donate dresses from Wilmington, Fayetteville and Greensboro, all over the state. So we probably have between 1,500 and 2,000 dresses this year and a lot of them still have the tags on them.”

Where to go

The Apex United Methodist Church Prom Shoppe is Friday, March 10 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 100 S. Hughes St. in Apex.

Dress buyers do not need proof of need or an appointment to choose a dress. Sadler says show up and check in.