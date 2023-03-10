Designer brings ‘specific’ eye and new catwalk to KC’s fashion scene

A The self-taught Kansas City fashion designer will bring his signature menswear line to a runway designed just for men later this month, he shared, hosting an event he called a celebration of the male fashion.

Midwest Men’s Fashion Week (MWMFW) is scheduled for March 24-26 at Audi Shawnee Mission in Merriam, according to Christian Shuster, chief designer and president of the ChristianMICHAEL fashion brand.

This is the first time we’ve hosted a fashion week event specifically highlighting and featuring menswear designers, Shuster said. I think it is something that is needed. I wholeheartedly believe, understand and realize that the fashion industry will always be dominated by women’s fashion, but I love where I come from as a menswear designer, and I think it’s time to start showcasing, promoting and really showcasing our menswear designers. of the Midwest.

Eight local and regional designers (including Shuster) are expected to present about 15 designs each on Friday and Saturday nights, he said. The weekend will end on Sunday with a free Shop the Runway event.

Click on here to purchase tickets for Mid-West Mens Fashion Week.

Shuster has presented his collections at various shows in the past, including Kansas City Fashion Week, and also founded KC Track Review, which hosts a large-scale annual parade at a hyper-unique location in Kansas City, he said. Last year, the event was hosted at Childrens Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City.

Shuster hopes to provide an opportunity for local designers and models to succeed through events like MWMFW, he said, noting that he does not charge designers any fees to participate and compensates each model who walks the catwalk.

I’ve been very adamant since I started producing shows that I wanted to try to provide that platform knowing that when we all succeed as a community and as an industry, I’ll be more successful as a as an individual, Shuster said.

Although he created the christianMICHAEL brand a long time ago, Shuster admitted he fell into the fashion industry in his early 30s when he was looking for a creative outlet.

He grew up quite fashionable, he said, and was always interested in art and history, especially when it came to military uniforms from the Napoleonic and Civil War eras. .

I sat down and bought a sewing machine maybe 15-16 years ago and decided I really wanted to learn the process of building clothes and then incorporate it into a label, said Shuster. I started going to thrift stores and tearing clothes apart to find out how they were put together and just spent a lot of time on the sewing machine working through the process.

Drawing on YouTube as a teacher, Shuster noted the value of e-learning in his own journey to launch the christianMICHAEL label in 2009.

There’s a YouTube channel and a video about literally everything in the world, and if you’re motivated and interested, you can teach yourself everything, he said.

After creating christianMICHAEL and presenting his first collection in 2011, Shuster focused on growing the brand, which remains a passion project the self-proclaimed busy personality type works on in addition to his work for a non-profit organization. .

I’m pretty much 24/7, Shuster said. I’m lucky to be able to work a 9-5 day job that I love and am really passionate about and then spend the evenings and weekends growing and focusing on my label, something that I am equally if not even more passionate.

I manage to be able to pursue what I like to do on a daily basis for a career while having my creative and artistic outlet which becomes a great secondary activity and a source of additional income, he continued. So I’m lucky in many ways, but I’m also made for it.

Over the years, christianMICHAEL has expanded to include womenswear, but Shuster is still grateful he started his career in menswear, he said.

I’m so glad I started in menswear, and it’s hard because when you’re talking about the couture aspects of menswear, it’s astronomically more complicated than making clothes for women, Shuster said. Everything should be symmetrical and match side to side. Adaptation takes much longer from a construction point of view. I think it made me a better designer starting with menswear and then moving into womenswear as opposed to the other way around.

Growing consumer demand for androgynous clothing has helped the brand, also noting that it has established a signature look with its often-recognized diamond quilted fabric, Shuster said.

I think I have a very specific eye for design, he says. I have a lot of clients who tell me, hey, I had someone approach me wearing your jacket and they said, he’s a Christian MICHAEL. I think that’s just one of the biggest compliments in the world of fashion and design.

That recognition extends beyond Kansas City, noted Shuster, acknowledging that the local fashion industry is different than cities like Los Angeles and New York.

Click on here to learn about another Kansas City designer who incorporates his creativity and anger into every garment that makes his way to the catwalk.

I’m still blown away every time I go to the coasts or walk the runway in some of these fashion weeks, because people come to see me after the show. . . and they leave, where are you from? Shuster said. It’s almost on their face that they can’t imagine someone from where I produce designs and collections at the level I’ve shown in recent years. It really blows them away.

Despite the flattery, Shuster said he’s rooted in his hometown and shared his excitement about how Kansas City’s fashion industry has grown over the past decade and if he’s successful, it will continue to do so.

Kansas City is unique, he said. I like where I live. I was born and raised here, and I will never leave. I wholeheartedly believe in building and growing a successful fashion brand and business in the Midwest.