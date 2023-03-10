Buyer says this dress is a must-have for spring and summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Here’s the thing about spring just when you think it’s warm enough to frolic in flowing dresses, forecasts point to wintry weather for the foreseeable future. It’s like Groundhog Day again! Were dying to ditch our tight pants and finally put on breathable robes. It feels like we’ve been in hibernation forever!

Well, we were there to deliver some good news: we just found a transitional sweater dress that will keep you warm in early spring. This high neck midi is that rare piece you can wear from season to season. Not only can you wear this dress all year round, but you can also take it from the office to the city. Office to date night! Featuring a luxe knit, this affordable essential looks so much more expensive than it is, we can’t believe it’s from Walmart! Keep scrolling to shop that dream dress!

Get the Free Assembly Women’s High Neck Side Slit Midi Dress for only $30 at Wal-Mart!

THE Free Assembly Women’s High Neck Side Slit Midi Dress is sophisticated yet subtly sensual. The side slit offers just a hint of skin while allowing flexible movement. We love that the silhouette sculpts our shape without exposing imperfections. And the mesh fabric is comfortable and cozy!

Available in a gorgeous green, bright yellow/orange and basic black, this midi dress is truly a wardrobe essential. For work, we suggest pairing this dress with flats and a fitted blazer or cropped cardigan. Need a dressy and casual look for the day? Wear this jumper dress with sneakers or white sandals! And for a night out, put on some heels and add a leather jacket.

This beautiful dress may be brand new this season, but so many shoppers are already wowed! A customer gushed, Great quality, beautiful saturated color. Will be a staple for spring and summer. Another reviewer said: I wanted a fitted dress that could grow with me through my pregnancy and it delivered! It arrived super quickly. The color is more vibrant than I expected and the knit has a good weight. It feels roomy, yet fitted and I can’t wait to wear it! Hot mom alert!

If you have been looking for a versatile dress that fits like a glove, so look no further! This high neck midi sweater dress is the perfect piece for any spring situation.

