Dress for Success elevates women with fashion, resources and more | Fashion





Dress for Success New Orleans hosts his 13th Annual Costume and Salad Luncheon Friday, March 17. During the event, attendees will hear from keynote speakers Swin Cash and Shaneika Henderson, watch a fashion show with sets from local boutiques, and celebrate Customer and Volunteer of the Year. The luncheon is co-chaired by Rena Jolly and Christa Schwartz. “I am more than honored to co-chair the Suits and Salads luncheon this year,” said Rena.Love“It is through the incredible generosity of those who attend and support the luncheon that more women in our community can receive critical career development resources and achieve economic independence. The luncheon also educates the community on the different tools provided by DFS and gives everyone a chance to get involved locally.” Rena’s favorite part of lunch is the combination of fashion and listening to speakers share their travels and the impact Dress for Success has had on their lives. “The whole room is united and it’s beautiful to see women helping women.” This year’s fashion show looks are from Monomin, Pilot & Powell, BABE, Angelique and jewelry from Reagan Charleston Jewelry. “These generous stores sponsored the fashion show and their contributions are very important to the success of the luncheon.” Through donations, Dress for Success provides women with clothing for interviews and work, as well as development tools to help women thrive professionally and beyond. “Dress for Success also provides interview techniques as well as basic computer training courses, job retention programs that enhance professional development skills, and executive functioning skills,” Christa explained. “This is in addition to ongoing one-on-one mentorship and regular meetings to support their community on a host of challenging topics designed to support women in the workplace, including but not limited to personal financial education and stress management. DFS also partners with many local reference agencies.” Christa has supported the organization since 2016 and says she believes wholeheartedly in its mission and values. “The personal success stories of individual program clients are touching. Hearing how adversity can be turned into strength is incredibly inspiring.” Interested in getting involved? New Orleans residents can volunteer their time by volunteering or their business attire and work-appropriate jewelry. They may also provide funds or services while attending and promoting events like the Costume and Salad Luncheon. To learn more about Dress for Success New Orleans, visitneworleans.dressforsuccess.org

