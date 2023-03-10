I Found A $12 Vintage Versace At A Thrift Store That Might Be Worth $10,000





It was a slam dunk. Canadian Thrift Fanatic Sarah Dunk gone viral on TikTok this week for reporting the discovery of a vintage Gianni Versace dress at a thrift store for just $12. But after posting the clip, which garnered 15 million views, she realized the hot number could be worth it path moreover, as users have taken the reviews to claim that it is worth thousands of dollars for resale online. “You’re going to freak out,” Dunk said while filming himself at the Value Village thrift store chain. She removes the dress from the rack and shows it to the camera. The spaghetti strap dress features a corset-style black lace bodice and a long black skirt.





She says she found the dress for 17 Canadian dollars. tiktok / , dunk.sarah “It’s $17,” she says, referring to the Canadian price, as she wraps it around her. “It looks small, I’m afraid… It’s old, but we’ll see. You’re gonna have to stay tuned, everyone. The Post has reached out to the TikTok creator for comment. In the comments section of her video, one user recognized the dress as the Gianni Versace Spring/Summer 1992 Lace Strapless Bra Split Evening Dress with Sheer Panels, which has a resale price of $9,800 on 1stDibs.coma luxury online marketplace. Gianni Versace was the face of the Versace fashion empire until he was brutally murdered in 1997 by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Gianni’s sister Donatella has worn the coat ever since. Viewers who watched the video were shocked by the discovery. “My jaw dropped,” exclaimed one commentator. “It’s not just Versace, it’s Versace VINTAGE. Best find ever!!” Another joked: ‘I’m shocked the employees even let this touch the shelves lol.’ “GIRL YOU FOUND A GIANNI VERSACE AND IT’S ON ANOTHER LEVEL,” someone else pointed out.





She made a separate video revealing what the dress looks like. tiktok / , dunk.sarah In a follow-up videoDunk admitted that she ended up buying the vintage dress. “There were a lot of comments about the price of this dress, for resale, and I’m so grateful you found it, because I scoured the internet, all the resale sites, 1stDibs, and I don’t couldn’t seem to find it until I put in some really specific keywords,” she explained in the clip. She admitted she was a little “skeptical” that the listings on resale sites were for the dress she has in her possession “because my dress has different straps”.





A similar dress is reportedly selling on luxury resale site 1stDibs for over $9,000. tiktok / , dunk.sarah





She posed in the dress in a dramatic video posted to her page on Tuesday, styling it with metallic silver heels and a pair of black tights. tiktok / , dunk.sarah At the end of the clip, Dunk revealed what the dress looked like, gushing over the vintage find. She also posed in the dress in a dramatic video posted to her page on Tuesday, styling her in metallic silver heels and a pair of black tights. Other recent thrift store finds that have gone viral include a $15 router with juicy secrets and a special box of typed recipes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/03/08/i-found-a-12-vintage-versace-at-a-thrift-store-could-be-worth-10k/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos