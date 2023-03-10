Clothing Factory Planning Takes Next Step | Local News
Rutlands’ new mayor says he is ready to take possession of the former Lynda Lee clothing factory as part of the TIF process.
Such a move, if it happens, stay away if it does, organizers of a site redevelopment effort said this week.
The board of aldermen voted Monday to approve a grant application from the Vermont Community Development Program for a feasibility study at the site.
Consultant Elisabeth Kulas, who works with potential developers at the Vermont Farmers Food Center, said they hope to secure $60,000 to assess the feasibility of several uses at the site, including housing, agricultural manufacturing and an independent grocer. . She said a certain mix of uses should be in the redevelopment plan.
The idea is to do market research to help players decide on space needs, and is that even viable, is there a market for that? she says.
Kulas said the work was timed so that the garment factory could be put forward as a flagship project in a tax increment funding district, which the city is trying to apply for. TIF districts are created to fund infrastructure projects that would allow for private development such as environmental cleanup that the site should need by allocating increased tax revenue from that development to repay the infrastructure.
It is absolutely a priority, she says. There are a few possibilities. The city may take ownership of the site as part of the TIF process and oversee the cleanup.
The city had a chance to take over the garment factory, which is owned by developer John Ruggiero, in 2014 when it was put up for sale for taxes and no one made an offer, but declined. Kulas said a TIF neighborhood would improve the city’s options for cleaning up the site, and Mayor-elect Michael Doenges said it was an idea he was well behind.
I think the city taking control of the blight where it can is a good idea, he said. I think we have to do it right. We need to make sure we were eligible for the right brownfield funds. … I know this is something that (zoning administrator) Andrew Strniste started working on.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of the Rutland Area Chamber and Economic Development and committee member working on assembling the city’s TIF app, said St. Albans has done well in its TIF district by taking possession of degraded properties, cleaning them up and handing them over to developers.
Then you have a developer who can make something financially feasible, he said. Construction costs are almost prohibitive at this point unless there is some sort of incentive.
