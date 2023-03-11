The Green Carpet Fashion Awards kick off the Oscars weekend in Los Angeles





As guests including Rafferty Law, Heidi Klum, Petra Nmcov and Maria Carla Boscono took their seats for a plant-based dinner, the awards ceremony kicked off with Trudie Styler introducing visionary winner Tom Ford, founder of the Plastic Innovation Prize, a global competition powered by non-profit Lonely Whale to find and scale marine-safe and biologically degradable alternatives to traditional thin-film polyethylene bags used in the fashion industry. I started this award three years ago with a poignant fear that the world our children would inherit would no longer be livable, Ford said. I wanted to be part of the solution, not an arbiter of the problem. If we did nothing about the waste and pollution flooding our oceans, the disruption of our planet would be irreconcilable. Watching the brilliant minds within this competition gave me extraordinary hope to make the impossible possible. Among other highlights of the evening, actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change, Leonardo DiCaprio, presented the Futurist Award to Sonia Guajajara, Brazil’s First Minister of Indigenous Peoples, for her extraordinary achievements in the defending forest rights and helping to reposition indigenous peoples. People at the center of the global climate agenda. Beastie Boy, Mike D presented the Sage Award to Chloe designer Gabriela Hearst, under whose leadership became the first luxury fashion house to achieve B Corp certification, while actress Jodie Turner-Smith presented a special honour, the Game Changer Award to Vogues Edward Enninful for his work promoting diversity and inclusivity in the industry. I’ve always strived to use my platform to champion causes that hopefully leave this world a better place than we found it, said Enninful, whose date for the evening was Naomi Campbell , fresh from the Versace show earlier in the evening. It has been my life’s mission to shed light, enhance and drive the stories of underrepresented people. The progress we’ve made as a culture and fashion community in recent years has been fantastic, but we can do more. We need to do more. Mother and daughter team Georgia May Jagger and Jerry Hall presented the Messenger Award to Andreas Kronthaler and the Vivienne Foundation. The honor was accepted by the late designers’ granddaughter, Cora Corr, who gave an impassioned speech about the importance of continuing Westwoods’ legacy of activism around stopping climate change and advocating. human rights. The awards ended with singer, songwriter and humanitarian Annie Lennox introducing this year’s Inspirational Young Leaders: a group of young women from around the world, including the Unicef ​​Goodwill Ambassador and campaigner for climate justice Vanessa Nakate, Special Advisory Member to the UN Secretary-General Sophia Kianni, and environmental and human rights activist Helena Gualinga. “As a lifelong activist, it encourages and inspires me so much to see a new generation of bright young women rising up to find solutions to the myriad challenges facing women and girls everywhere,” she told the crowd. global feminism is all about! The sisters do it for themselves! As the night drew to a close, board member Tonne Goodman said: I’m really a bit overwhelmed. I think it’s a remarkable event, because it shows that we can really succeed, progress and advocate. And what’s so amazing tonight is that each of us in this room can facilitate. We have the know-how and we have the resources, so we have to listen to these young activists and do something. The activists who were present today are the absolute future, and we must support them.

