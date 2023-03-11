Donatella Versace on Creating Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Oscars Viral Dress





Donatella Versace revealed that she had no idea what dress she designed for Angelina Jolie for the 2012 Oscars would become an instant viral sensation. The fashion designer discussed some of the defining moments from the Oscars red carpet throughout her career in an interview with WSJ. Magazine released Thursday. She said, of course, Gagawhen she arrived on the red carpet [of the American Music Awards] on a white [human] horse. It was an entry! Versace added, another is Angelina [Jolie] with a black prom dress when she stuck out her leg [on the 2012 Oscars red carpet]. The leg went viral, the picture went everywhere. Sometimes you don’t know which dress is the best, but when you see someone wearing the dress, it can become fantastic. Jolie attended the Oscars that year to pitch the winner for Best Adapted Screenplay. For the occasion, she chose a strapless black Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit that left her leg fully exposed for much of the night. The image immediately went viral on social media and the actor’s leg even inspired his own Twitter account called @AngiesRightLeg, racking up over 14,000 followers overnight. In 2019, Jolie addressed the now iconic red carpet moment during an interview with Additional at the premiere of his film, Maleficent: mistress of evil. There’s a whole longer story behind it, she said at the time. I had a more complicated dress and I was wearing the most comfortable dress, which was this one, and I think I was so comfortable that I think when you feel comfortable, when you feel yourself, which is really the theme of the movie, and we know that in life, you embrace it. And sometimes, maybe that seems like a thing, I don’t know. But while Versace may have had many legendary fashion moments on the red carpet over the course of her career, she told the outlet that these days she’s more interested in how Gen Z is doing. his errands. Versace debuted on the red carpet. Now every fashion house understands the importance of the red carpet. What matters to me the most is to see the younger generations wearing Versace, she explained. The children, they look at the Versace archives and they write to me: Can I buy this? How much does it cost? Generation Z asks me, and I’m very proud.

