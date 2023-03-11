Medical student launches program to help trauma patients





Medical student launches Compassion Closet program to help trauma patients Updated: 5:40 PM CST March 10, 2023

Hide transcript

View Transcript SO YOU CAN PROBABLY UNDERSTAND HAVING TO MAKE A TRIP TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM. A STUDENT, HOWEVER, GOES BEYOND HIS EDUCATION TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PEOPLE GOING TO THE ER THAT’S WHY PROJECT WVTM COMMUNITY 13 THIS WEEK IS A FIRST YEAR MEDICAL STUDENT AT UAB. NICK HAKES AND HIS TEAM HAVE A PASSION FOR TAKING CARE OF PEOPLE WHEN THEY NEED IT MOST. IF YOU FEEL LIKE YOU CAN FEEL THAT, ITS JUST REALLY, REALLY THIN. UM. YEAH, IT’S PAPER. AND I WANT, YOU CAN SEE THROUGH THIS. NICK HAKES KNOWS TOO WELL WHAT IT IS TO LEAVE THE HOSPITAL WEARING THOSE PAPER SCRUB. I WAS ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL AS A TRAUMATIC PATIENT. MY CLOTHES WERE CUT BY THE TRAUMATIC TEAM. AND I HAD NO FAMILY IN THE AREA TO BRING ME CLOTHES. I LEFT THE HOSPITAL COLD, ALMOST NAKED AND ASHAMED. IT RIPS LIKE PAPER. IT’S RAINING OUTSIDE TODAY, AND GIVE THEM SOCKS AND HOSPITAL SHOES. A KIND OF MAKEOVER, WITH A PROBLEM TRANSFORMED INTO A SOLUTION. THAT FIRST YEAR, A MEDICAL STUDENT AT UAB RALLED SUPPORT AND CLOSET COMPASSION WAS BORN. WHAT DO YOU THINK? THIS LOOKS VERY GOOD. IT’S AWESOME TO WATCH. YOU’RE WELCOME. SO THE CUPBOARD CONTAINS NEW MEN’S OR WOMEN’S CLOTHING FOR TRAUMATIC PATIENTS WHOSE CLOTHING HAS CUT OR EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT PATIENTS WHO APPEAR WITH SOILED CLOTHING DAMAGED CLOTHING OR CLOTHING CONSIDERED AS EVIDENCE. PATIENTS WHO would otherwise live in these paper scrubs and hospital socks like him. AND NOW WE OFFER THEM CLEAN TIME, APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, SO WE CAN UNLOAD THEM WITH DIGNITY. BOUQUET OF BLANKETS AND. ALL NEW COMPASSION CUPBOARD LOCATED INSIDE THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT UAB. ACCESSIBLE TO NURSES AND SOCIAL WORKERS TO GIVE TO THOSE IN NEED. WE HAD A FAMILY WHO LIVED IN THEIR CAR WHICH ARRIVED AFTER A MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION. THEIR CAR WAS DESTROYED AND ALL THEIR BELONGINGS WERE DESTROYED. WE WERE ABLE TO CLOSE A LITTLE SOMETHING TO GET THIS FAMILY ON ITS FEET. HIS STORIES LIKE THESE SHOW THAT SERVING PEOPLE IN THIS WAY IS SO NECESSARY. DONATIONS APPRECIATED. WE HAVE SEEN THIS SEVERAL TIMES AS WE EMPTYED THOSE TWO DAYS AND THE NEXT DAY WAS EVERYTHING READY FOR THE BEDROOM. SO THE WORDS COME OUT REALLY FAST. YEAH. LUKE FROST HAPPY TO COME ABOARD TO HELP WHEN HE PUT THE IDEA. I WAS LIKE, YES, THIS IS A GENERAL IDEA. NOW A WHOLE TEAM OF STUDENTS PASSIONATE ABOUT THE MISSION. IT IS SO HUMULATING AND SO HONORING. JUST TO BE ABLE TO PLAY A ROLE AND IMPACT THE LIVES OF PATIENTS THAT WAY, AT A TIME WHEN WE HAVE VERY LITTLE INTERACTION WITH PATIENTS BECAUSE THE LEARNING WAS MOSTLY IN THE BUGS. SO THIS IS HOW WE GET TO IMPACT THEIR LIVES. I ASPIRE TO SERVE THIS SUFFERING AS A DOCTOR, AND THE CLOSET OF COMPASSION IS ONE WAY I CAN DO IT NOW. AND THEY ARE AMAZING. THIS NEED, OF COURSE, IS NOT ISOLATED TO UAB. THEY REALLY WANT THEIR PROGRAM TO CONTINUE TO GROW. AND IT’S JUST SOMETHING YOU DON’T THINK OF WHEN YOU THINK OF AN ER TRIP, BUT SOMETHING THAT REALLY MAKES A DIFFERENCE. YOU KNOW, FOR PEOPLE WHO WATCH, WANT TO HELP, WHAT CAN THEY GIVE? WHAT CAN THEY GIVE? YES OF COURSE. AND AS YOU MENTION IT COULD BE ANY OF US IN THIS POSITION. LAW? THEY ACCEPT DONATIONS OF NEW MEN’S OR WOMEN’S CLOTHING, ESPECIALLY COLD WEATHER ITEMS SUCH AS JACKETS, SWEATSHIRTS, SWEATPANTS Medical student launches Compassion Closet program to help trauma patients Updated: 5:40 PM CST March 10, 2023 A UAB medical student has started a new program to address a specific need faced by emergency department patients, especially trauma patients. Nick Hakes created the Compassion Closet. Because the standard process for treating trauma patients includes removing their clothing, often cut off, to allow first responders or doctors to quickly examine their injuries, emergency patients may have had their clothing damaged or soiled. Unless these patients have friends or family who can bring them clean clothes, they leave the hospital in paper-thin scrubs. So the closet contains new clothes for both men and women to provide them with clean, weather-appropriate clothing so we can unload them with dignity, Merlu explains. Watch the video to learn more about this week’s WVTM13 Project CommUNITY Champion . A UAB medical student has started a new program to address a specific need faced by emergency department patients, especially trauma patients. Nick Hakes created the Compassion Closet. Because the standard process for treating trauma patients includes removing their clothing, often cut off, to allow first responders or doctors to quickly examine their injuries, emergency patients may have had their clothing damaged or soiled. Unless these patients have friends or family who can bring them clean clothes, they leave the hospital in paper-thin scrubs. So the closet holds new clothes for men and women to provide them with clean, weather-appropriate clothes so we can unload them with dignity, Hakes says. Watch the video to learn more about this week’s WVTM13 Project CommUNITY Champion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/medical-student-starts-compassion-closet-program-trauma-patients-uab-project-community/43277137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos