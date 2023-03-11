Versace kicks off the Oscars weekend with a star-studded fashion show





LOS ANGELES There was a moment during the Versaces show, held on the rooftop of a parking lot that had been glamorous beyond recognition, as if the building itself had been Facetuned, which looked like attending a service at a fashionable mega-church. The spoken words of Prince and the Revolutions Lets Go Crazy Dear Beloveds, We Are Gathered Here Today played over the speakers, remixed into a dramatic piece that became chorale as the models performed their encore. During this encore, for about five minutes, most of the roughly 500 guests stood, some clasping their hands in front of them like reverent worshippers. Smoldering devotees with cinched waists, smoky eyes and head-to-toe gold embellishments, as is the case with Versace.

It was a fitting start to the series of extravagant, expensive and thrilling days that represent Hollywood’s unholy marriage to fashion: Oscar weekend, with all the parties and lineup leading up to the awards ceremony of the Sunday. It’s a lucrative time in the celebrity style economy: every much-photographed party calls for a much-photographed evening dress.

Versace, who hadn’t held a show in California for 25 years, wanted to be part of this moment. He wanted to be a part of the moment so badly that on Tuesday, after rain appeared in the forecast, he announced that the show would be moved from Friday night to Thursday. This kind of last-minute change is rare in a world where major fashion brands can spend over a million dollars on a 20-minute show. In the end, the change was not noticeable. The stars were convinced to rearrange their schedules. Cher always came. Elton John always came. (Best supporting actor nominee Ke Huy Quan was spotted rushing over to shake his hand before the show started.) Miley Cyrus, who released an album later that night, and Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Channing Tatum, Pamela Anderson and the Hiltons. Even Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were there, one of them wearing a sash-wrapped minidress.

A few weeks earlier, sitting in her office in Milan, Donatella Versace had explained her appreciation for the good atmosphere of Los Angeles. There is more freedom, she says. It’s more casual, but at the same time glamorous. Then she laughed. Mrs. Versace laughs a lot. She is an atom charged with energy, well-suited to the blonde, tanned and rich image of Beverly Hills. His first stop in town is often the Chrome Hearts store. But she also has a deep appreciation for celebrity attire.

I remember Madonna, Ms. Versace said instantly, when asked what she remembered about Versace’s last major production in Los Angeles. It was the Fire and Ice ball marks in 1998, during which Madonna wore a slashed black leather dress, later gifted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I remember Jack Nicholson at that show, said Ms. Versace. He’s one of my favorite actors.

As an event in itself, Ms. Versace can take or leave the Oscars, which she once attended but found far too long. (Shell has been watching the show this year since Elton Johns’ party.) But the mat she could talk about for hours. As a designer, she is driven by the idea of ​​protecting people in times of vulnerability, she said, when they have to pretend that millions of people aren’t watching or judging them. I die the minute people look at me, she said. The women nominees all did a fantastic job, but they’re so vulnerable in that moment, even though they’re strong. Nominees may have a team of people around them as they groom publicists, agents, stylists, hair and makeup artists, assistants but in the end they’re on stage alone facing the world, said Mrs Versace.

There were only a handful of evening dresses and tuxedos in the men’s and women’s collections shown on Thursday. Most of the looks consisted of precision-cut partings, often in black. The shoulders were padded, either at sharp angles or curved downwards. The hips were also accentuated, meaning the waistline was typically ripped off. A few men wore skirts, which is a look Ms. Versace likes, as long as they’re masculine. (King Charles is perfect, she says.)

There were also a few denim looks, though Ms. Versace made sure they were more fitted (office jeans) than baggy. She wanted to move away from more casual streetwear, she says, returning to the pure form of clothing. It’s the fashion to dress people, she continued. What is a t-shirt? It’s not the fashion. It is fashionablebut it is not the fashion. More than anything, the collections were inspired by Versace designs from the mid-1990s, she said specifically a collection designed by her brother Gianni in 1995, two years before his death. Lately, the Versaces archives from the 90s have been plundered by young celebrity stylists looking to bring vintage looks to red carpet women like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Zendaya. On the Thursday show, comedian Ziwe said that was what drew her to Versace: the marriage of old and new, a nostalgia that feels fresh right now. (Also, she said, looks really sexy.) It’s not something Ms. Versace necessarily relates to when dressing. I lived that time with Gianni, she says. They find something new, but I don’t find something new for me.

It’s hard to think of another designer today balancing, in six-inch platform heels, on that tightrope between looking back and looking forward. Even when asked about her most memorable Oscar looks, Ms. Versace said she doesn’t often watch what I’ve done in the past, because I still think it wasn’t good enough, so the next one will be better. Yet the day after the Versaces show, the company held a showcase of a dozen past awards show dresses, on display at the eclectically opulent Beverly Hills home of designer Kelly Wearstler. The oldest piece shipped from the Milan archives was a beaded dress from 2000, worn by Heather Graham. Two of Versace’s most iconic Oscar dresses, Angelina Jolie, a dress with a high leg slit from 2012 and Cindy Crawford’s plunging tomato red dress from 1991 were not on display. What was on display was less about sex appeal and more about craftsmanship: hand beading and intricate embroidery, the kind of work that takes thousands of hours in the workshop. There were dresses worn by Lady Gaga in 2014 and Lupita Nyongo in 2018 and Amy Adams in 2019. Who would wear Versace to the Oscars in 2023? The brand would not say. Often, these decisions are made at the last minute, in committee.

It’s different now that a group of people decides for you, Ms. Versace said. But the result, she promised, would be a tribute to all the folks in Hollywood who got into it. They are vulnerable, she repeated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/10/style/versace-fashion-show-oscars.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]netmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos