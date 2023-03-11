Fashion
The 7 clothing trends you’ll see everywhere this spring
In case you didn’t know, the official start of spring is just 10 days away. While it might not be warm enough yet to rock bare arms and legs, you can start preparing your wardrobe for spring.
When it comes to warmer temperatures, everyone knows dresses are a must. That means a few new dresses should be 100% at the top of your shopping list. Sure, you probably still have dresses you love, but a new year means new trends. If you want to score major points style points this season, upgrade your wardrobe with the spring clothing trends below. There are great options for summer weddings, weekend brunches and everything in between.
1. Tiered Dresses
Tiers are an easy way to make a dress a little more visually interesting without going for a pattern or print. This spring, there are tons of cute long and short options.
2. Midi dresses
Cropped shorts may be a hot weather staple, but midi dresses are having a big time this year. Believe it or not, they flatter many body types and look great with flat sandals, heels and even sneakers.
3. Dresses with straps
Perfect for people who love a perfect fit, off the shoulder dresses are fun, flirty and sure to be everywhere this spring and summer.
4. Black dresses
Yes, spring is usually all about pastels and bright colors, but lightweight, spring-ready black dresses will be on trend this season.
5. Shirt dresses
When you want to feel polished and professional yet still stylish and fashion-forward, put on a shirt dress. They are really flattering and make for the perfect outfit.
6. Cut-out dresses
Ready to show some skin now that the temperatures are rising? You’ll be happy to know that cutout dresses are back and better than ever.
7. Floral Dresses
I know, flowers for spring aren’t exactly revolutionary, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect them. Unlike the dull, matronly styles we’ve seen so often, this spring’s floral dresses are sexy, whimsical, and just what you’ll want to wear when the sun is shining.
