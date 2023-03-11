Fashion
Rogers wins National Shot Put Championship
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico Isaiah Rogers AndSarah Hendrickcompeted in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday.
Rogers won the shot put in thrilling fashion. He quickly took the lead with a throw of 75’10.25″. He held the lead until the fifth pitch when Alabama’s Bobby Colantino took the lead with a throw of 23, 40m (76’9.25″). Rogers took the win on his final throw with a 79’6″ (24.23m) throw to claim the win. With the win, Rogers becomes KSU’s second National Champion in the Division I era and the second ASUN conference athlete to win an NCAA Championship.
Rogers on winning the national championship
“This is what we prepared for. All the hard days and rehab sessions came down to a throw. A fair attempt to show the world what KSU and I are capable of. I join a great teammate and friend , Daniel Haugh in the NCAA Championship at KSU, which is special to me. Since I came to KSU, I believed in a mantra, you give me a chance and I’ll give you a ring. I like to think that I accomplished that for this indoor championship. Owls are up baby.”
KSU Director of Athletics Cale McDaniel on Rogers
“Having a kid like Isaiah around us is why we do what we do. It makes everyday training fun. Winning a title on your last throw with your back against the wall is legendary. It’s the stuff most people only dream of. Isaiah is a fantastic competitor, Coach Judge is a legend and I couldn’t be more proud of the way Kennesaw State was represented tonight. We will continue to place the Incredibly high bar at KSU and never backing down from a fight.
KSU volunteer coach Mike Judge on Rogers
“Isaiah is one of the best competitors I have ever coached. His performance tonight was legendary. Not only did he win on his last throw, he beat the returning champion. ‘Isaiah.”
Hendrick advances to 800m final
Hendrick clocked 2:04.81 to finish tenth overall and third in his heat in the 800m preliminaries. That spot in his series takes him to Saturday night’s final for the third year in a row.
KSU Assistant CoachAdam Brayon Hendrick’s Race
“Sarah did a great job of coming out of a bad position in tonight’s semi-final. She’s now made her third straight indoor final and her fifth straight NCAA 800m final. No one else in the country can’t say that or have as much experience as Sarah does at this level Tomorrow is all about racing and seeing how it goes For me tomorrow I’m just a fan like anything the world. The race is now in Sarah’s hands.”
Hendrick will compete in the 800m final on Saturday March 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Follow the Owls track and field teams by following KSU on Twitter at@KSUOwlNationAnd@KSUTrackFieldXCon Instagram@ksuowlstrackxcor loving Kennesaw State Owls onFacebook.
https://ksuowls.com/news/2023/3/11/mens-track-and-field-rogers-wins-national-championship-in-weight-throw.aspx
