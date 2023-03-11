Remember when Gillian Anderson wore this bare thong on Oscar night?





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN Digging through the archives of pop culture history, “ Remember when? is a CNN Style series offering a nostalgic look at the outfits of celebrities that defined their eras. The scene: The year was 2001 at the Oscars. Julia Roberts won Best Actress for her role as Erin Brockovich and celebrated with then-boyfriend Benjamin Bratt. “Gladiator”, “Traffic” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” picked up multiple awards throughout the night. The infamous Bjrk wore a dress with a white swan wrapped around her neck. The extravagant swan dress may have dominated red carpet coverage that year, but there’s another ensemble that became iconic of the era: Gillian Anderson, at the height of “The X” fame. -Files,” stepped out for the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a navy blue halter number with a cheeky surprise. When she turned around, her thong was fully visible, rising from the ultra-low Eduardo Lucero jersey dress. Gillian Anderson’s fashion choices for Vanity Fair’s 2001 Oscar party became an iconic moment of the early 2000s. Credit: William Conran/PA Images/Getty Images The ‘Sex Education’ and ‘The Crown’ actor wasn’t the first to wear a showy thong during awards season, a cutting-edge style from the year 2000 that has resurfaced lately, but stars such as Rose McGowan and Halle Berry had made it to the MTV Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards video of previous years, where the sexy and the over the top reigned. Anderson’s ensemble, which included effortless oval shades, stood in stark contrast to the night’s Oscars outfits, such as Roberts’ black and white Valentino dress and Jennifer Lopez’s voluminous taupe Chanel couture gown. Since then, Anderson’s DGAF whale tail has become iconic, but also misunderstood. The thong has been confused with being part of the dress or being intentionally power move . AT sign at the FanX conference in 2016, Anderson revealed the truth: it was a last-minute decision to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Anderson told a panel in 2016 that the thong was a last-minute decision, not a planned style choice. Credit: J.Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images “I don’t remember how this dress came into my life, and I’m not even sure I tried it on the night before I wore it. But when I put it on, my pubic hair grew through the dress,” Anderson told the moderator and the audience with a hoarse laugh. “And there were two solutions…I chose solution number two, which was a thong.” Updated sockets The new millennium kicked off as the post-Sisq era, when the R&B singer asked to see more flip flops in 1999 and fashion responded in turn with embellished underwear as accessories. Now, a generational shift has occurred as Paris Hilton’s low-rise pants and visible thongs have given way to Bella Hadid’s updated versions of the same, while Anderson’s style has been revisited by people like Alexa Demie who arrived at the 2019 “Euphoria” premiere in a halter snakeskin dress and a Swarovski crystal-embellished thong and Hailey Bieber. Alexa Demie revisited the halter dress and thong pairing at the 2019 premiere of “Euphoria.” Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2019 Met Gala, Bieber arrived in a sparkly pink Alexander Wang gown with a gem-encrusted thong; Anderson took to Twitter to compare the look with its own moment of return. “Another example of necessity being the mother of invention,” she captioned the two images side by side. As for the fate of the Eduardo Lucero dress, Anderson donated it to a charity auction (without a thong) to benefit research into the genetic disease of neurofibromatosis, according to her website. In another cutting-edge move from the Y2K era, she spoke about the dress and the auction in two Yahoo! chats with fans that year, answering questions about herself and her charity work. In one of the chats, just days after the Oscars, user “angiescully” asked her about her style. “Love the dresses you’ve worn at recent awards shows etc. Do you choose your own dresses? Because if you do, keep it bare back!” Anderson replied that she had recently discovered Lucero, “which I love!” she wrote. “He happens to make some really pretty backless dresses!”

