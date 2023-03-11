Say hello to Hollywood’s new sweetheart, the Inisherin Rider | Fashion

This weekend’s Oscars fashion triumph won’t be a red carpet designer dress. It won’t even be a customization job that defies the norm. No. It will be a nice warm and comfortable sweater.

Whether or not The Banshees of Inisherin wins any of the nine categories in which it’s nominated, it’s already won fashion. The fisherman knits worn by Colin Farrell have had the style world swooning since the movie was released last year.

Regardless of the Academy’s decision, the film has already been crowned Esquire’s next big knitwear moviewhile Vanity Fair gave Inisherin’s Sweaters a standalone glowing review.

The sailor sweater is the new Breton top, it’s fashion that happens in real life, not on the catwalks and brings three layers of magic to your wardrobe.

Authentic and rugged, it is washed down with a salty sea breeze of romance and beach strolls. On top of that, it has Hollywood sex appeal Colin Farrell is to the chunky knit what Brigitte Bardot was to the striped T-shirt. But last but not least, it’s a versatile and useful piece of clothing that makes as much sense on a brisk Sunday morning stroll as it does on a Saturday night in front of the photos.

Superheroes no longer wear capes; modern screen heroes wear sweaters instead

The film was shot on Achill Island, off the coast of County Mayo, and on Inishmore, one of the Aran Islands in Galway Bay, where Aran knitting originates , but Inisherin is not a real place. And in the spirit of Tinseltown, finding the perfect fisherman sweater for your wardrobe isn’t really about dressing like a real person who goes fishing for a living, so please don’t get too hung up. to that. It’s a mood. You want a lot of texture, something grainy or streaky.

And you want a neckline that isn’t a neat crew or suave polo neck, but something looser and more relaxed. A wide boat neck that looks like it’s been loosened over years of walks on the beach and then ripped off when you settle in front of a log fire is perfect.

Superheroes no longer wear capes; modern screen heroes (and anti-heroes) wear sweaters instead. Before Sarah Lund knitted coarse-grain Faroese in The Killing, there was the Dudes cardigan in The Big Lebowski. In Knives Out we had Chris Evans’ character Ransom in a knit as rich and chunky as clotted cream, while in Schitts Creek David Rose wore what was most popular in the Mr Porters knitwear section. New In that week.

Funny to think, now, that sweaters seemed a little boring. These days, they have the energy of the main character.

You’ll recognize a great fisherman’s sweater when you see it, but a good one is surprisingly hard to find. Unlike the marinière whose omnipresence has darkened the atmosphere a little, the fisherman’s sweater has a sonorous and personal familiarity but all the more desirable since it is not, in fact, everywhere.

Because he has a sculpted sleeve merino wool sweater for 79 that has the right soft neckline and draped silhouette. But the ribs are vertical and ideally I think you want them to be horizontal, this should remind you to look at the sea, a choppy aquatic horizon, not at a mountain.

Toast does the closest I can find to a perfect chunky sweater: the easy sweater in fisherman’s rib, in a wool-cotton blend, which comes in two tasteful sepia tones bone and conker. It costs 170.

But then, Oscar-worthy glamor never came cheap.

Hair and makeup: Carol Morley at Carol Hayes Management with Sculpted by Amy. Model: Kit at Body London. Rider: Toast. Jeans: Me + Em. Leather slides: Grenson