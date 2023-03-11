Y/Project presented a symphony of denim at Paris Fashion Week





Y/Project Fall 23 at Paris Fashion Week. Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com While Senjan Jansens’ soundtrack created for the Glenn Martens Y/Project Fall 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week remixed 58 different interpretations of Handel’s famous tune Lascia chio pianga, the collection itself was a remastered denim symphony. in countless iterations. It came vertically patched with multiple seams creating bulbous volumes, like distressed embroidery embellishing sweatshirts, tweed coats, chiffon dresses and royal denim-on-denim kaftans as finely crafted as Chanels mtiers. dart workshop Lesage. Y/Project Fall 23 at Paris Fashion Week. Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com These iconic Y/Project mid-calf boots, somewhere between a bib and a short, have evolved into what may or may not have been real jeans, while newer versions come with snaps so that they can be carved according to the wearers’ wishes. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The bags were also available in twisted denim, fashioned with an inner yarn another classic Y/Project pattern or with denim embroidery featuring the Y/Project crest with the Eiffel Tower. FYI Martens has always dreamed big: he created the latter 10 years ago shortly after his appointment to the label. There were also more commercial versions of the jeans of course, or as straight as possible with YProject jeans while the denim also crept in even where it wasn’t in an is it or isn’t it ? trompe l’oeil effect on a shirt. Y/Project Fall 23 at Paris Fashion Week. Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com Elsewhere, stills from pornographic films, artfully cropped in a nod to semi-decency, were printed on dresses and separates that echoed the sex-positive framing of the Martens Diesel collection shown a few weeks ago at Milan against the backdrop of some 200,000 boxes of Durex Prophylaxis. Jewelry featuring hand signals, created with consultant Stephanie DHeygere, which Martens debuted for spring, has made a comeback, giving the thumbs up to anyone who thinks denim is just something for the weekend. Y/Project Fall 23 at Paris Fashion Week. Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com Y/Project Fall 23 at Paris Fashion Week. Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com MORE FORBESHow Roger Vivier reclaimed his couture legacy with a little help from Ciara at Paris Fashion WeekMORE FORBESDundas and DRESSX present See Now Wear Now at Paris Fashion WeekMORE FORBESRed Carpet Ready Footwear Brand Aquazzura Launches Bags With Oscars Written On It

