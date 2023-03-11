Fashion
Chelsea Handler wears eye-catching black and white dress at Variety’s Power of Comedy event
Chelsea Handler attended Variety’s Power of Comedy event, which took place at The Creek and The Cave in Austin, Texas on Friday night.
The 48-year-old entertainer seemed to enjoy her time at the event, during which she addressed the crowd that had gathered.
The comedian, who recently took over The Daily Show, was joined by several other entertainment industry figures, several of whom also took to the main stage at the rally.
Handler wore an eye-catching black and white patterned dress that stood out as she posed for photos on the red carpet.
The TV personality added a bit of extra darkness to her outfit with a pair of black high-heeled shoes and a single necklace.
The New Jersey native’s shiny blonde hair contrasted beautifully with the neutral tones of her outfit.
She was also seen hugging Jen Psaki tightly, who joined her on stage during the event.
The political adviser kept it casual in a navy blouse and blue jeans while hanging out with her friend.
Handler was also seen with Patton Oswalt, who wore a patterned shirt and purple jacket.
Among the speakers at the event was Eric Andre, who wore a graphic print hoodie.
The comedian, best known for his work on his Adult Swim program, also donned light pink pants and a set of Adidas sneakers.
Bob Odenkirk kept it simple in a dark green shirt and jet black jacket as he addressed attendees of the event.
Anna Kendrick stood out wearing a sparkly patterned dress that showed off her toned arms and legs.
The Pitch Perfect franchise star’s gorgeous brown hair cascaded down her shoulders.
She was also pictured with Jake Johnson, who stayed comfortable in a dark gray shirt and black pants.
Haylie Duff opted for a black jacket worn over a white shirt, while Becca Tobin donned a gray jacket and blue jeans.
Rachel Sennott stood out in a black dress adorned with numerous chains hanging from the front.
Katie Couric wore a striped t-shirt under a brown button-up jacket paired with blue jeans.
|
