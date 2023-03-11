Fashion
Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023: Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett on the front line as eco-warriors plan for a plastic-free future | life and style
I cannot sit idly by as the planet is slowly coated in a thin, oily plastic film that our children and future generations will inherit. Such a statement would normally be uttered by a Greta Thunberg type but, on this occasion, her emissary was fashion designer Tom Ford wearing his bespoke suit and thick-rimmed glasses.
He told the crowd at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) in Los Angeles on March 9 before announcing the winners of the Plastic Innovation award to the unusual mix of stars, activists and fashion personalities. sustainable fashion in the room.
The prize is a combined cash and investment prize of $1.2 million to help the winners scale their solutions to replace traditional thin-film plastics, which account for up to 46% of all plastic waste and do not cannot be recycled. They are prolific in the fashion industry as most new clothes are wrapped in clear plastic. Ford estimates that 180 billion bags are used each year.
This was the first award given and set the tone for a ceremony focused on a future for the fashion industry centered around nature-based solutions.
Embracing a role outside of action, as the United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change, Leonardo DiCaprio presented Snia Guajajara with the Healer Award. The Brazilian Minister of Indigenous Peoples was honored for her work in protecting and regenerating terrestrial ecosystems.
In her acceptance speech, while wearing a beautiful dress and multicolored headdress, Guajajara said that the indigenous struggle is a humanitarian struggle, by defending the indigenous territories we protect the air you breathe and the water you drink here on this side of the world.
Land stewardship was also centered when Gabriela Hearst accepted an award for being the sage of the industry. She described being raised on a ranch in South America, where they worked the land in a pre-industrial way.
Chloe’s creative director then laid out a four-part plan to move the fashion industry towards climate success. Starting with a geopolitical shift to keep the planet from being commoditized, an infusion of clean energy to take the world off fossil fuels, the empowerment of women in the workplace, and finally a shift in consciousness.
GCFA was founded by Livia Firth in 2017 and is usually held in Milan. A sustainable fashion consultant behind the company Eco-Age, Firth began drawing attention to fashion’s sustainability issues in 2010 by wearing ethical designers on the red carpet during her husband Colin Firth’s successful Oscars campaign. for The Kings Speech.
The crowd was a reflection of her A-list network and included Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Heidi Klum, Amber Valletta and Naomi Campbell. With fellow A-list stars Jerry Hall, Georgia May Jagger and Annie Lennox presenting awards and actress Alicia Silverstone and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful accepting them.
Towards the end of the evening, plastic once again became the main concern of the creators of the plant Unless they won the Rebel prize. With reference to the widespread use of synthetic materials such as polyester that make up more than 60% of global fiber Eric Liedtke, co-founder of Except, said: When you take a look at fashion, a real hard look at fashion, its plastics, its petrochemicals. They are forever materials. They never leave.
Unless they only use natural materials, yarns and buttons to create a relatively simple line of streetwear, pointing out that their clothes biodegrade when buried in the ground. Their innovations include a completely plastic-free and plant-based product biodegradable sneakers the result of a partnership with Natural Fiber Welding.
Less than three months after her death, it would have been impossible for a sustainable fashion awards ceremony not to mention Vivienne Westwood, who is widely considered to be the first warrior of eco-fashion. The Messenger Award was presented to her husband Andreas Kronthaler and the Vivienne Foundation, with her granddaughter Cora Corr taking the stage to accept it on her behalf.
With a more polished English accent than her grandmothers but wearing a Westwood strapless tartan dress, Corr brought Westwoods defiant energy to the crowd. She has denounced the UK Asylum Bill for breaching the European Convention on Human Rights by denying people fleeing war, persecution or starvation the right to seek asylum.
It was a welcome reminder as the evening drew to a close that real change rarely comes without discomfort, bravery and passion.
