2nd grade student dresses up as her teacher for school’s ‘Superhero Day’

Caroline Carlson knew exactly which special person she wanted to dress for her school’s “Superhero Day”, her very own teacher, Miss Jaime Deigh.

Deigh is a second-grade teacher at RE Baker Elementary in Bentonville, Arkansas, and has taught at the school for eight years, Deigh told Fox News Digital.

Each year, Bentonville Public Schools presents a book to each family to encourage literacy and promote home reading.

Recently, students and families were encouraged to read the “Almost Super” book.

To celebrate the project, pupils and teachers took part in the “Spirit Week”.

Monday was “Super Comfy Day”, Tuesday was “Super Kind Day”, Wednesday was “Super Bright Day”, Thursday was “Super Silly Day”, and the week ended with Friday’s “Superhero Day”.

Rather than dress up as Wonder Woman or Supergirl, eight-year-old Caroline wanted to dress up as her “superhero” teacher, Deigh.







“All week Caroline has been like, ‘I want to be like Miss Deigh. She’s a superhero,” Cortney Carlson, Caroline’s mother, told Fox News Digital.

Carlson said she reached out to Deigh and asked her what she was planning to wear for the final day of “Spirit Week.”

“I think she [Deigh] I thought Caroline just wanted to wear what she wore,” Carson explained.

“That she thinks she wants to be like me and that I’m her superhero just because of what we do together every day, it really touched my heart.” Jaime Ice

“I had to confirm [saying]No, Jamie [Deigh]she wants to be YOU.

Deigh said she was ‘blown away’ after hearing the choice was made by one of her students.

“It was pretty special that she looked at me as her superhero,” Deigh said.

“You never know the impact you have on someone every day just through daily interaction,” she added.







With help from Deigh, young Caroline and her mom coordinated outfits that included a RE Baker Elementary t-shirt, denim jacket, jeans and tennis shoes.

“What melted my heart was that she asked her mother to buckle her up [hair]and she wanted her hair to look like mine,” Deigh commented.

“When you have children who [are] not seeing other teachers who look like me and that she thinks she wants to look like me and I’m her superhero really touched my heart,” Deigh continued.

Deigh said her journey to becoming a teacher began when her mother told her stories about teachers in her community, including Deigh’s own third grade teacher.

“I’ve always been obsessed with the fact that [my third-grade teacher] got to have a coke while she was working,” Deigh said with a laugh. “I was like, I want to have a teaching job, so I can drink Coke at work.”

Deigh even played homeschool as a child, she said.

“It’s been in me for many, many years that I want to be a teacher,” Deigh said.

Carlson said she was happy to have someone like Deigh to teach her daughter and was filled with “peace of mind” knowing Caroline was in good hands.

“Having someone like her teacher is such an impactful role model that she can spend all day with I send her to school feeling so happy,” Carlson commented.







As soon as Caroline arrived at school, she was ready to show everyone who her superhero was.

Deigh said: “We immediately took hands and hugged and then I just wanted to show everyone.”

“We just really wanted to parade around the school. We were so excited.







As Caroline and Deigh walked around the school building, the school faculty apparently liked the dynamic duo.

“When they saw this [Caroline] made this awesome move calling me her superhero, it was just icing on the cake who she was a kid in,” Deigh commented.

Deigh described Caroline as a very complete and kind student.

Deigh said she read her students’ notes that said she was the “best teacher in the world” and that she was also “their superhero,” she shared.

“It makes me realize why I do what I do every day,” Deigh added.