Fashion
Brendan Hunt on ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Coach Beard and Style
Brendan Hunt pulled out all the stops. Of course, if you’ve seen Ted Lasso, you already know that. And if you haven’t seen it, bookmark this tab, turn on Apple TV, and continue reading this once you’ve stuck your head out of your ass and finished at least five episodes. In fact, make ten.
Hunt, known for his portrayal of the gruff and comedic coach Beard, has one of the most underrated fashion senses to ever leave the Midwest. The day before the premiere of season 3 of Ted Lasso in Los Angeles, I caught up with Hunt over Zoom to spread that fact more widely.
His gender has disco vibes, Hunt says of Viggo London’s copper and mustard suit which he pairs with a John Elliott shirt and Gucci trainers. It’s the first thing I tried.
Would Coach Beard agree?
We’ve both spent a lot of time in Europe, and a little time in Europe really shakes up the Midwestern shyness, when it comes to clothes, Hunt explains. When I was living in Amsterdam, I started going to thrift stores properly and only wearing silly clothes, which have now become a little more refined, Beard is the same way. I mean he gon’ show up for work in the same wrap around Oakleys every fucking day, but when it’s dark then Beard comes out.
As Hunt and I continue to chat, the combination of nonchalant charm and quick wit very closely resembles that of her character. It’s been a long day of press junkets, and he’s lying in his Los Angeles hotel room, bravely answering every fashion and niche lifestyle question that comes his way. From co-star Jason Sudeikiss-style party pants to season three tags, we cover more ground than a midfielder in 90 minutes. You might not hear Coach Beard say a lot on the show, but Hunt says enough for both. This is the halftime talk you won’t want to miss.
On evening pants
You know, there’s not a night that should never be wasted. But also specifically for the Beards pants, they are very much in the vein of the multi-pair pants I had in Amsterdam and would wear to the occasional boogie. Rockets with low stripes, they have a long way to go.
On the evolution of beard style
[His style evolution in Season Three] is kind of a key-over-the-head question that I can’t give. But we could see some small novelties. There is a small evolution that we are doing with his hats. When he shows up, he wears this KC Sines hat, which he still returns to from time to time, but since Jane gave him the flat cap, he wears the flat cap almost all the time. And he doesn’t wear as many hoodies anymore. He wears more British-looking stuff, definitely more British-looking stuff than Ted because [Beard] immerses himself in his world a little more than Ted. It’s subtle, but it’s there.
On Jason Sudeikis
Jason is a very worldly cat, but he always loves a hoodie and a bucket hat. And he can wear a hoodie and a bucket hat. It kind of took me back to hoodies, but not bucket hats. He’ll show up to work in a hoodie, bucket hat and cargo shorts. I wore pants and a floral shirt that day for no reason, all we’re gonna do is sit in a room and type all day. SO [Jasons] much more casual, but when the time comes to dress up, my man throws himself.
On the Midwestern style
My God, I don’t know. It depends on what you’re talking about, like what part of the Midwest. Peoria probably dresses a bit like, I don’t know, Leeds, while Chicago dresses more like London. You know, it’s the Midwest. The Midwest is not a monolith; it contains multitudes. In Chicago, you get as funky as you want. And of course, there will also be funky people in Peoria.
On leather jackets
For my birthday last year my partner took me to Varvatos for a minor jaunt and I got this leather jacket which is the most expensive jacket I have ever owned. It’s very similar to a jacket I bought in Amsterdam for probably 10 euros. But it’s not old and beaten. It’s new and fresh and, like, the points are solid. The lining is cool. But yes, I now have this new leather jacket that I wear in all weathers. I love it. The collar goes up and down. It’s very new, but it’s still a bit 70s, and I love it.
On THE Beard
The beard is a ready, stable and complementary force [to Teds mustache]. Four or five drops of beard oil. And then [I use] a brush that my wonderful makeup artist, Ms. Nikki Springall, gave me in season one. She brushed me with this brush all season, and at the end of the season she said to me, it’s now your brush. I was so touched. At the start of this beard, I was kissing someone and then that person said to me, I need a break because you’re exfoliating my face. And that’s when I heard about beard oil and never looked back.
A quick rant
Hey people, let’s stop putting labels on things. Labels on shoes, labels on hats light up. What are we doing here? It’s silly. Respect your head. If your hat is good enough to have bought it, remove the tag. You also don’t leave the label on the Mona Lisa. Let’s move on. Like the gold foil sticker on the caps under the brim. What are we doing, people!
On season three
Fatherhood, motherhood and pints.
And finally, a style lesson for her son
At some point in your life, my son, it might not be in high school, it might not be in college, it might not be until 30, but at a point in time, you can become aware of the positive effects you can have on your reception. , when you think a bit about what you wear. This reception is worth getting if you don’t have to go to too much trouble, and it doesn’t have to be expensive to do so. Once you’ve made that effort, stay on that path, because that’s where you want to be.
Styling by Madeleine Kennedy
Gaby Keiderling is a New York-based freelance writer covering fashion, lifestyle, travel, sports, and more. Her work can also be seen in Vogue, Travel + Leisure, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. Sometimes you can spot her in the West Village, out for a walk with her dog Sneakers.
