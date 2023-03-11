First Green Carpet Fashion Awards event in Los Angeles honors Tom Ford and more – The Hollywood Reporter

Amid Oscars week, indigenous women, environmental activists and fashion changemakers were the stars of the show at Thursday night’s Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA), held for the first time in Los Angeles. at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Led by Livia Giuggioli Firth (who wore a black vintage Alexander McQueen dress), founder of Italy-based sustainability and communications consultancy Eco Age, the star-studded celebration paid tribute to environmental and social sustainability in fashion, entertainment and beyond.

Optimism was the driving force of the evening, beginning with the vibrant LCD screen “carpet” displaying blooming botanical videos (designed by Stefan Beckman) that greeted guests. (GCFA’s new west coast location just missed the downpour that has chilled Los Angeles in recent weeks.)

“We live in a time of great challenges,” Firth said in his keynote address, delivered with Ugandan environmental activist Vanessa Nakate and actor Taylor Zakhar Perez. Nakate continued, “The fashion and entertainment industries are contributing to the climate crisis. But together we have the power to turn the tide. It’s not fashionable if it creates exclusion, poverty, labor exploitation, displacement, pollution or if it increases carbon emissions.Tonight you will meet phenomenal catalysts of change representing the architects of the global, social and environmental movement for justice.

GCFA Co-Chair Cate Blanchett, who has promoted sustainability all awards season by re-wearing previously worn red carpet attire, last night wore a custom mint Valentino suit made from archival fabrics and unsold. (She was styled by Elizabeth Stewart).

Additional co-chairs in attendance were Tom Ford (who revealed the winners of his Plastics Innovation Award last night), Simu Liu and Quannah Chasinghorse, as well as GCFA 2023 board members Amber Valletta, Christopher Bevans, Bethann Hardison and Ton Goodman.

Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell; Livia Giuggioli Firth and Annie Lennox Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images (2)

The event, with a vegan menu, also attracted presenters Leonardo DiCaprio (who made a surprise appearance), Annie Lennox, Jodie Turner-Smith and mother-daughter duo Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger; winners Alicia Silverstone (who wore a faux leather trench coat commissioned by Zaffori), Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst and British vogueis Edward Enninful; and guests including Naomi Campbell (straight from the Versace show), Hire Hollywood Survivors founder and She says actor Sarah Anne Masse, Heidi Klum and Tobey Maguire. (GCFA co-chairs Simone Ashley, Viola Davis and Salma Hayek were absent from the evening.)

Bespoke dandelion brooches – a nod to Noble Peace Prize-winning poet Daisaku Ikeda – were donated for six accolades: The Healer (Brazilian Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sônia Guajajara), The Visionary (Ford), The messenger (Vivienne Westwood creative director Andreas Kronthaler), Integrity Honor (Silverstone), Rebel (Unless Collective co-founders Eric Liedtke and Tara Moss), Futurist (Gucci) and Sage (Hearst).

Before presenting the Healer Award to Guajajara, DiCaprio noted, “The stewards of [the Amazon] are unquestionably its indigenous defenders. Not only is [it] one of the most important places for wildlife, it is also essential for sustaining life, far beyond its borders, helping to drive both the global water cycles and the weather patterns that affect rainfall – even here in California.

Leo Cerda (far L) and Sônia Guajajara (C) attend the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Speaking in his native Portuguese through an interpreter, Guajajara told the crowd: “The struggle [is] not only mine, but that of the defenders of the forest, animals, life and planet Earth. The fight was not easy. Many indigenous leaders and environmentalists are losing their lives every day. Indigenous peoples make up only 5% of the world’s population, but together we protect 80% of the world’s biodiversity.

“The truth is, like all of you in this room, I cannot sit idly by while the planet is slowly covered in a thin, oily film of plastic that our children and indeed future generations will inherit,” said Ford accepting its Visionary Award. . The filmmaker-designer has joined forces with the Lonely Whale association to launch his Plastic Innovation Awardand announced the three winners at the event: the American Sway (for its regenerative material made from seaweed), the Indian Zerocircle (which creates packaging that is safe for the oceans and animals from algae) and the London-based startup Notpla (which also uses macroalgae as an alternative to plastic).

Cora Corré, granddaughter of the late Vivienne Westwood, accepted the Messenger Award on behalf of her grandfather Andreas Kronthaler. “As we sit at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, we have to recognize that many of us are sitting here today in a privileged place,” she said after calling the UK. Illegal Migration Bill.

(L to R) Alexandra Palt, Vanessa Nakate, Maya Penn, Tori Tsui, Dominique Palmer, Wawa Gatheru, Vee Kativhu, Saad Amer, Aditi Mayer, Kiana Kazemi, Diandra Marizet, Leah Thomas and Mary Maker attend the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In one of the most moving speeches of the evening, she told the crowd that if the bill were to become law, “every human being who arrives in the UK on a small boat seeking asylum from war, torture, persecution, famine, [could] in fact criminalized and deported by the Minister of Interior to their place of origin, or potentially to Rwanda, a country not renowned for its human rights record. [It] would not only be contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights, but also to international law. Those seeking safety and protection from countries such as Syria, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan or Afghanistan, which currently make up the largest group of asylum seekers in the UK by nationality , fleeing Taliban cruelty and retaliation, but unable to emigrate legally or safely through the outrageous failures of British and American government projects.

She continued, “This privilege is power, this power is a voice… Privilege should not be taken lightly. It should be used to shed light on issues crucial to our collective moral compass. To show compassion towards other human beings rather than the detachment created by the luxury of our own safety and warmth in our own home often taken for granted as many fall asleep fearing for their survival and very existence, we must remember that, underlying all of this is the belief that we are separate and that we bear no responsibility for each other. And the idea that we are disconnected from people, if they are far from us. Our principles must remain consistent or they are not principles at all.

Young Leader Award winner Helena Gualinga – who was one of 14 women recognized for their work in civil rights, social justice, global feminism and environmental activism – drew one of the highest acclaims strongest of the crowd.

“I can tell you one thing: there would be nothing without indigenous women,” said Gualinga, an Ecuadorian human rights and environmental activist. “Indigenous women must be at the center, at the forefront of every decision maker so that we can ensure that the Amazon rainforest is protected, so that we can ensure that we can fight climate change so that we can ensure that our forest and our ecosystem and that the world is protected. And you must do your working to show up for Indigenous peoples, show up for Indigenous women in real and intentional ways so that we can secure and secure the lives and rights of Indigenous women.

Other GCFA Young Leader award recipients include Co-Chair Chasingorse, Nalleli Cobo, Wawa Gatheru, Vee Kathivu, Sophia Kianni, Vanessa Nakate, Mary Maker, Leah Thomas, Diandra Marizet, Aditi Mayer, Dominique Palmer, Maya Penn and Tori Tsui .