Irish actor Paul Mescal will attend the Oscars for the first time on Sunday as a contender for best actor no less, nominated for his portrayal of a young, searching single father in the movie A24After Sun. But the actor’s first memory of the Oscars, as he recently confidedvanity loungewas red carpet fashion.

My mother readHello Magazine, those magazines, and I always saw the pictures of what people were wearing,” Mescal said, adding that he didn’t get into the awards component until he attended acting school. In recent years, since her breakthrough Hulus adaptation Sally Rooneynormal people, and particularly in the run-up to this year’s ceremony, he honed his own formal wear sensibilities and dabbled in exciting silhouettes. Lately it feels like Mescal is dressing like a lot of guys want to dress up these days or maybe a lot of guys want to dress like Paul Mescal these days. Either way, he’s written quite an ambitious playbook for getting into center-left menswear.

Withnormal people, Mescal arrived on our TV screens at the height of the Covid lockdown, a vision and a refreshing normality to these short football shorts and a thin silver chain necklace. (Before acting, Mescal was a minor league player in his native Irish Gaelic football league. The short shorts I’m wearing are actually not short shorts, he saidQG last fall. They’re just football shorts I’ve worn all my life.) On this recent post-After Sunpre-Oscars press tour, he worked with stylist Felicity Kay, and there were plenty of other opportunities to swap his Umbro shorts for slouchy Gucci suits.

Wearing Wales Bonner during a vanity lounge pre-Oscars event Tuesday night. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

When Paul and I started working together last year we sent a lot of referrals back and forth, Kaysaidvogue last month. Old Hollywood photos, vintage band artwork, photos from shows we loved, old editorials. I quickly realized that Paul had great taste. According to Kay, their approach has been to go for sharp tailoring that is subtly subverted. A little rough around the edges, tactile and contemporary, like the wicked Giuliva Heritage suit (with that big, exaggerated ’70s-style camp collar) he sportedSeth Meyers, or the large aqua blue jacket and high-waisted pants, both by Gucci, that he wore to the Independent Spirit Awards last weekend. But it’s not just about clothes.

First, there’s Mescals’ current hair, courtesy of his hairstylist Christine Nelli: a platonically grungy ideal of the fashionable mullet shag that, on him, makes him look like an in-season footballer. And who, according toherQG My Essentials video, he maintains with a quick spritz of Sun Bum Sea Spray: My styling technique is to take a shower, put some in it, run my hands through my hair and leave it as it pleases. (King relatable, some might say.) By the good folks of BritishQGhairstyle has become an improbable symbol of warmth: a pearl necklace, a white jacket,clean boy face but-still-slightly-wrong-a little hot. And finally, it’s funny for a serious actor to have an unserious haircut.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2022. NBC/Getty Images At the 2023 SAG Awards in February. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

And underneath the sleazy suits, he wears a lot of white ribbed tank tops which, depending on how you look at them, are either a classic (and complicated) symbol of masculinity or a more casual, sexy, maybe evenvulnerable alternative to a stuffy button down shirt. Earlier this week,THEGuardian published a whole story on the myth and meaning of recent Mescals ubiquitous white ribbed tanks. During recent months’ awards season, Mescal has also starred in a West End production of Tennessee Williamss.A tram called Désirin the same role that put Marlon Brando and his white ribbed tank top on the map in 1951. (Interestingly, the director of this current adaptationspecifically prohibited all white tanks in this adaptation, citing a desire to move away from the performance baggage of Brando’s legendary portrayal.) In theGuardianfashion writer Dal Chodha has proposed that the tank top, particularly on Mescals’ conventionally undulating torso, offers an idealized male body in the style of a classic 1950s pin-up girl. a very direct and simple way.

We’ve seen a lot of singlets on and off the red carpet lately, probably for a whole host of reasons, and they can give off a bit of a hardo vibe. Even so, Mescal has also opted for softer moments, particularly when wearing pieces by Irish designer Simone Rocha:beaded collar oxford shirt onjimmy kimmela transparent embroidered jacket at SAG,a suit with round shoulders at the British Independent Film Awards. BritishQG recently considered Rocha, which recently expanded its womenswear brand to include designs for men, such asthe historic brand Cool Guy, which reflects the overall Cool Guy vibe of Mescals’ fashion journey. I wanted to see femininity with this contradiction of masculinity, and to see masculinity as its own identity. It was the idea, really, to see how it all fits together and feels emotional, Rocha said. QG, and it’s true: cool menswear these days is all about contradiction. Perhaps this openness, in tandem with the kinds of emotional roles Mescal takes on, is what makes his style so desirable. What’s better than trust?