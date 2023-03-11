Movie Characters Who Started Major Fashion Trends

Some of the silver screen’s most entertaining and unforgettable characters have also proven to be sensational trendsetters in their own right. Throughout film history, there have been countless fashion movements and trends that have sprung up on the heels of these memorable personalities, with instantly recognizable screen presences like Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and effortlessly tomboyish Annie Hall is causing a stir.





Regardless of the decade, Hollywood movies have sparked major waves in fashion and inspired moviegoers around the world to embody and capture such styles. Whether it’s replicating Cher’s bold yellow plaid ensemble in the hit ’90s movie Distraught, or wear Tom Cruise’s iconic Ray-Bans in risky business, the cinema has aroused many enthusiasms. Let’s take a look at some popular movie characters who started big fashion trends.

Dear Horowitz – Clueless

Paramount Pictures

As if there might be a more supreme example of a true fashionista than Beverly Hills It-Girl Cher Horowitz, whose colorful, hip ’90s style struck a chord clueless inspired a new wave of fashion trends that included bold plaid matching sets, bodycon dresses, casual sports and the classic baby t-shirt.

The coming-of-age comedy featured the expertise of costume designer Mona May, who helped start the cool women’s fashion movement of the decade that saw a more playful approach to style and fashion. self-expression with bold prints and patterns. Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Has Had 60 Outfit Changes, and May Says Harper’s Bazaar that the film is “truly a celebration of the girl in all of us – feminine, sweet, fun, seductive, lovable”.

Rosemary Woodhouse – Rosemary’s Baby

Paramount Pictures

Roman Polanski’s Phenomenal Horror Juggernaut Rosemary’s baby propelled lead actress Mia Farrow to superstardom when she won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of a pregnant young woman battling a satanic New York cult.

For the breakthrough film, Farrow swapped out her long tresses for a sleek pixie cut that perfectly complimented her facial structure and physique, sparking a massive new wave of women wanting to cut it all and do the same. Farrow’s gaze in Rosemary’s baby became her signature style and was consistently replicated throughout the 60s and 70s, as was her character’s penchant for peter pan collars, mini skirts and shift dresses.

Holly Golightly – Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Paramount Pictures

Few artists can ever say they wore one of the most revered and groundbreaking fashion pieces in history, but Audrey Hepburn was no stranger to the forefront of the style game, as evidenced by the sensational classic of the 60s. Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Hepburn’s on-screen counterpart, Holly Golightly, was instrumental in the actress’ career and helped revitalize the little black dress, with Givenchy’s signature garment becoming one of the most distinctive garments in the world. 20th century.

Women flocked to embrace Holly’s chic and timeless style, and her elegant black sheath dress inspired countless replicas and interpretations that would become a fashion staple of the 1960s and beyond.

Joel Goodsen – Risky Business

Warner Bros.

Although Ray-Bans had always been a luxurious and popular brand of sunglasses, it experienced a slump in sales and a decline in demand in the late 1970s and 1980s. Tom Cruise’s breakthrough performance in Risky business not only featured an iconic scene in which he slides across the floor in his underwear while humming along to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll,” but also his character Joel Goodsen sporting his signature pair of black Ray-Ban Original Wayfarers.

Due to Cruise’s overwhelming charm and charisma in the fun teen comedy-drama, Ray-Bans saw a surge in profits, along with the company’s sales up 50%as moviegoers desperate to emulate her carefree attitude and appearance.

Johnny Strabler – The Savage

Pictures of Colombia

The great Marlon Brando served as a direct inspiration to a burgeoning rock and roll generation when he appeared as biker bandit Johnny Strabler in The wildwearing a Perfecto-style motorcycle jacket, blue jeans and a newsboy cap in the gripping detective flick.

The rebellious persona caused a teen fad, with boys adopting his long sideburns and leather coat in hopes of mirroring Brando’s defiant attitude and looks. Fellow idols James Dean and Elvis Presley would also take inspiration from Brando’s character, Johnny, with sales of leather jackets and motorcycles surging after the film’s release in 1953.

Alex Owens – Flashdance

Paramount Pictures

With epic dance sequences, an unforgettable soundtrack and a captivating performance by Jennifer Beals, the huge box office hit lightning dance has taken the world by storm not only for its uplifting story, but also for its highly influential fashion. Beals helped start a style frenzy when she rocked an off-the-shoulder sweatshirt on the movie poster for the romantic drama, an ensemble choice she came up with herself.

Beals, she later revealed in a 2011 interview: “When I was in high school, I had a favorite sweatshirt that had been in the dryer too long, so the hole for my head was too small, I couldn’t get my head through. So I cut around the hole.I wore it to one of the auditions and they loved it.After the look graced the big screen in 1983, women all over the world were seen sporting the off the shoulder outfit at both in and out of aerobics classes.

Annie Hall – Annie Hall

United Artists

Diane Keaton became a major fashion icon in the 1970s when she played the sarcastic and quirky titular character in Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning classic. Annie Hall, completely perfecting her effortlessly cool style personality. Annie fully embraced an eccentric, tomboyish wardrobe in the film (directly inspired by Keaton’s personal tastes) and helped popularize vintage menswear such as baggy pants, oversized blazers, ties and fedoras.

Costume designer Ruth Morley worked closely with Keaton to perfect Annie’s sense of relaxed, more masculine style and the fashion would be replicated all over the world by women, affectionately known as “Annie Hall look.“

The Girl – The Seven Year Itch

20th century fox

Beloved actress and pop culture icon Marilyn Monroe has certainly had her fair share of legendary moments throughout her short but outstanding film career, but her appearance in Billy Wilder’s classic romantic comedy The Seven Year Itch undeniably takes the cake. Monroe’s portrayal of The Girl alongside Tom Ewell in the cheeky image went down in history because of the actress’ instantly recognizable white halter dress, which was blown up after stepping on a grate metro.

Her bold and decidedly sexy style in film went on to set the tone for women around the world in the 1950s, with the dress redefining style and trends while encouraging women to embrace their inner fashionista, curves and sexuality.

Tony Manero – Saturday Night Fever

Paramount Pictures

John Travolta catapulted to international fame when he headlined the epic dance drama Saturday night fever, transforming the face of menswear while earning accolades and an Oscar nomination in the process. The actor’s unforgettable and flashy style in the film, in which he wore a white polyester three-piece suit to the disco where he danced his heart out, instantly set trends and became the benchmark in clubs across the world. country.

The men agreed to gear up and tap into their funky side in the wake of the hit hit, and Saturday night fever went on to globally popularize disco music and edgy fashion ensembles within the subculture.

Jeff Spicoli – Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Universal images

Sean Penn’s Hilarious Fast times at Ridgemont High Jeff Spicoli’s character has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere, with the perpetual smoker/surfer becoming a fixture in the fan-favorite 80s comedy. Spicoli was known for his love of Hawaiian shirts and his black-and-white plaid Vans sneakers, the latter of which he wore throughout the entertaining film and later helped pitch to mainstream media.

While the shoes had been hugely popular in the skateboarding scene in the 1970s, it wasn’t until Penn sported Vans in comedy that they really became a mainstream sensation; the film’s widespread publicity helped Vans become a national fad and prompted moviegoers to flock to shoe stores.