Helen Skelton looks stylish in a ruffled denim dress

Helen Skelton looked pretty in a summery denim dress as she stepped out on BBC Morning Live in Manchester on Friday.

The TV presenter, 39, stepped out in the dress with ruffle detailing and buttons down the front of the garment, paired with a pair of gray stiletto heels.

The mother-of-three wore her hair slicked back in a bun, paired with full makeup and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Helen looked in good spirits as she flashed a beaming smile at the cameras before strutting around the building for an appearance.

The outing comes after Helen took to social media on Wednesday to share an International Women’s Day message with her 14-month-old daughter, Elsie Kate.

The presenter appeared to make a focused statement while sharing her hopes that the petite will ‘act with integrity’ and ‘elevate other women’.

It came just days after her ex-husband Richie Myler posted his own celebratory message with his pregnant girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Helen announced her split from rugby league player Richie, 32, in April 2022 as it was reported he had engaged in a relationship with Stephanie, also 32.

Six months later, it emerged the new couple were expecting their first child together, with Richie cradling his girlfriend’s bump in a beaming black and white snap this week.

Helen appeared to be making a statement with the post, where she shared her hopes for her daughter Elsie, whom she welcomed in December 2021, just months before her husband left the family.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, Helen, who is also mum to Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, shared that she had been back and forth on what to say publicly.

Noting ‘be kind’ and ‘act with integrity’, the caption accompanied a bikini snap from Helen’s recent vacation, wrapping the little one up for the sweet pic.

Helen wrote: “I dithered a lot on what to say/post. It’s not for me to tell anyone what kind of woman to be. But I hope my little lady will be the one to lift up the other women. Grateful for the good girls and good guys who let them shine in my life. #grateful #internationalwomensday #actwithintergrity #bekind #bebrave #beyou’.

Stylish: The TV presenter, 39, stepped out in the dress with ruffle details and buttons down the front of the garment, paired with a pair of gray stilettos

‘I hope my little lady will be a woman who uplifts other women’: Helen shared a VERY pointed message about ‘acting with integrity’ for International Women’s Day on Wednesday

Parents-to-be: Helen’s ex Richie Myler shared a post this week alongside girlfriend Stephanie (pictured) as he celebrated the news of their pregnancy by cradling her baby

While she also took to her stories to praise the little one for her “bravery” earlier today.

‘On International Women’s Day it seems right to recognize the one year old (14 months) who is so brave that she joins the big kids at the circus… ohhhh little lady can’t wait to see you conquer the world.

“Here are the girls we are blessed with and the big brothers who stand by them.”

Helen also proved that friendship is key by shouting out to all the women in her life, sharing a myriad of snaps with her friends and family.

Shouting out her Strictly co-stars, the presenter posted photos with Kaye Adams, Fleur East, Molly Rainford and Ellie Simmonds.

As her ex-husband prepares to welcome another child, it looks like Helen might be moving on too – after reports surfaced this week that she’s been “going on the occasional date” with Vito Coppola, strictly professional.

Helen was linked with professional dancer Gorka Marquez, 32, during the show’s last series, but it is now claimed that her and Italian Vito’s friendship has blossomed.

According to reports, the couple “bonded” while traveling on the tourist bus between towns.

A source told the Mirror: ‘Helen and Vito were good friends during Strictly, but they really bonded on tour.

“There were two buses for the cast, the party bus and the silent bus.

“They spent a lot of time chatting on the silent bus and getting to know each other. They have a lot in common, a love of the outdoors, for example.

“Between shows, they also spent some one-on-one time together, like going for coffee, just the two of them.

Over: The presenter split from the rugby star, pictured together, in April, just four months after giving birth to their third child

Proud: Earlier today she hailed the ‘bravery’ of youngest daughter Elsie – whom she welcomed in December 2021, just months before her husband left the family home

New romance? Helen could also be moving on – after reports surfaced this week that she had ‘casual dates’ with strictly professional Vito Coppola (pictured)

“Then if the whole group was going to dinner, they would sit down together, deep in conversation.”

The source added that Helen was keen to stay away from Vito if people took out their phones as she didn’t want to be seen in the background near the dancer if a photo or video was taken.

Richie acknowledged his girlfriend’s pregnancy for the first time on social media with this week’s new post, simply captioning a love heart emoji.

In the fall of 2022, a source told The Sun that Stephanie and Richie were “thrilled” to be expecting their first child, just six months after their relationship was revealed.

Stephanie is the daughter of Leeds Rhinos chairman Andrew Thirkill, who is one of Leeds’ wealthiest businessmen and is estimated to be worth 175 million.